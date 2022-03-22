CADILLAC — Ordered any DoorDash lately? If so, you may have noticed a few unfamiliar eateries, and they’ve been hiding in plain sight. The local Ruby Tuesday is actually home to three different restaurants.
Over the last few years, restaurants across the state have opened up their kitchens for other eateries to produce and sell food from their own separate menu.
Often referred to as a “ghost kitchen” or a “virtual restaurant,” these diversified locations have been a staple for cities like Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids to offer a larger variety of food options, without taking up additional real estate. Now, the trend is making its way north.
Through DoorDash only, Cadillac residents can now order food from Chicago-based restaurant, Wow Bao, and virtual restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger, and have it delivered from the Ruby Tuesday kitchen.
Virtual restaurants became part of the Ruby Tuesday franchise in 2020, according to Area Coach Norm Graff. He said they were added as a way to keep sales up during indoor dining shutdowns due to COVID-19, but they quickly found success at the Cadillac and Big Rapids locations.
“It was a huge impact when we were closed for indoor dining, not able to have people in the restaurant,” Graff said. “So we had to come up with different concepts to kind of draw that to-go business that wasn’t there.”
Even after Ruby Tuesday could reopen their doors to customer, he said delivery orders have still had a positive impact on profits. Having the chance to try new categories of food is what Graff said attracts customers to their virtual restaurants. Wow Bao in particular carries some items that can be hard to find in northern Michigan.
“That is a very unique item, which I personally had never tried prior to running the concept,” he said. “They have a few brick-and-mortar stores in the Chicago area, and that’s where the brand came from, but they also did the same thing with expanding their business and just selling to the restaurants. It’s a unique product, for sure.”
Wow Bao items like bao buns, pot stickers and dumplings arrive already assembled, so they can then be steamed, seared and topped with sauces and garnish before being sent out for delivery. MrBeast’s menu includes American-style food like cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches and french fries, which can all be made from stock that’s already in the kitchen.
“The only difference in the kitchen would be the packaging to go,” Graff said. “All the products are the same products that we use in the restaurant at Ruby Tuesday. So, they’re cooked on the same grill at the same time.”
When an order is placed online, it’s sent straight to the kitchen monitor like any other meal being made for patrons dining in, so the kitchen is working cohesively to make Ruby Tuesday, Wow Bao and MrBeast Burger meals simultaneously.
After finding out that the virtual restaurant concepts would be introduced to the location, General Manager Rick Bates said he thought of it as a challenge rather than a burden.
“I was a little apprehensive about training my staff to do it because of how the past couple of years have been,” he said. “They were already struggling a little bit with things, and I had to create a platform where they’d be comfortable with doing these new items, and they’ve adjusted to it, and now we’re doing very well with that.”
The location experiences a lunch rush like many other local spots, but Bates said their highest concentration of orders come with the late night snack crowd, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. He said to-go orders in general have gone up nearly 30% in comparison to what they were in 2019.
Staff members who were already established at the Cadillac location were able to receive training on Wow Bao and MrBeast items, but there are open positions for something called a “to-go specialist.” Their job would be to come in and assist other staff members with delivery and take out orders to reduce any stress in the kitchen.
Because of his staff’s level of preparation, Bates said the addition of two new restaurants to the kitchen has been smooth.
“I have always been the type of person, the type of manager to be ready. You don’t want to get caught flat-footed on any of this, you just want to have all the product available,” he said. “Have all your support available from say, MrBeast; have all the packaging available, and stay ahead of the game.”
Other Ruby Tuesday’s, like the Big Rapids location, have added even more delivery-only concepts that come from directly within the chain. Libby’s BBQ and Pasta Americana are both extensions of the Ruby Tuesday menu, just labeled under a different name.
While these branches haven’t been implemented in Cadillac yet, Bates said they’ve been acting as a training restaurant for staff members across several Ruby Tuesday locations. So if and when they become part of the virtual restaurant roster, he said the staff will be ready to take them on.
Regarding overall impact on the food service industry, Graff said virtual restaurants help to keep businesses afloat and increase their customer base.
“They were trying to build sales, and generate as many different choices for the guests,” he said. “And continue to keep the team members we have, to keep the sales driving so that all these restaurants are able to still compete.”
Ruby Tuesday Cadillac is located at 8711 34 Road. Wow Bao and MrBeast Burger menus can be found only through the DoorDash app or website.
