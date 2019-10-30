The horror! Forecasters predict snow on Halloween in Cadillac area

CADILLAC — For some, the ghosts, ghouls and goblins won’t be the scariest part of Halloween this Thursday.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said the Cadillac area is in the path of a system coming from the southwest that could lead to the area’s first snowfall accumulation of the season.
“It’s looking spooky for sure,‘ Sullivan laughed.
While it’s still a few days out, Sullivan said there’s a good chance that a “wintery mix‘ of rain and snow could begin pelting the area around mid-afternoon — prime trick-or-treating hours.
Sullivan said it isn’t uncommon for the area to have its first snowfall event at the end of October, although he didn’t know how much accumulation there would be.
In the past, as much as 3 inches has fallen on Oct. 31, according to their records for the Gaylord area. On Thursday, Sullivan said he expects less than 3 inches, although he wasn’t certain one way or the other.
“Our computer models are wavering a little bit,‘ Sullivan said.
Regardless of the snowfall amount, temperatures will hover around 10 degrees below normal, in the 30s, so kids should dress very warm as they solicit candy from the community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers some tips for safe trick-or-treating.
• Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.
• Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk-in groups or with a trusted adult.
• Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
• Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
• Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Walk and don’t run from house to house.
• Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
• Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
• Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses
• Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
• Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
• Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
• Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.