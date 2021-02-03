CADILLAC — From ponies to motorhomes, sales of all things horsepower are zipping along nearly one year into the pandemic.
The reasons are obvious, if unexpected: outside is one of the safest places to be if you want to avoid the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
Some have extra money from stimulus checks and faced fewer other expenses this year than they might have otherwise had.
"When COVID hit, we were worried that we wouldn’t be able to sell horses like we were doing. But it had the opposite effect," said Jessica Hughston, who runs a consignment sales business in Falmouth, JM Hughston Ranch, with her husband Myles. "Because of families staying at home, not being able to go out anywhere or go on vacations, they got back to their old roots of quality time at home and I think that’s what sprung the interest in horses."
Hughston estimated that it used to take one to two weeks to sell a horse after posting their ad online; now it takes two to three days.
People across outdoor recreation industries say the same thing: boat dealers can't keep boats in stock, RV dealers are constantly selling RVs, and snowmobile dealers have also been busy.
"Crazy" is the word nearly everybody uses.
"It's been the best year we've ever had," said Steve Press, sales manager at Travel Land RV Center.
In a typical summer, Travel Land will sell 4-5 RVs each week, Press said.
"Starting in March, I was doing anywhere from 10 to 15 a week. It was absolutely berserk," Press said. And while it's cooled some, even in the dead of winter, RVs have been selling like it's a typical summer.
It's a bubble, Press said. It's hard to keep things in stock because people keep buying them.
"If they see what they like," Press said. "Don't hesitate, grab it and make the deal and just move on."
Darren Ing, director of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds said the pandemic isn't the sole factor behind strong RV sales; they'd been trending upwards for the past eight or so years as the strong economy allowed people to rediscover travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes. In fact, experts had expected sales to start leveling off.
"However, that was before COVID-19," Ing noted. "Suddenly, people couldn't go on a cruise and couldn't fly. But they still wanted to recreate and vacation."
It's not clear when sales will start to level off for RVs in part because it's still too early to say what the new normal will look like; social distancing can be achieved easily, unlike with flying or crowded amusement parks.
At J and D Marine and Powersports in Cadillac, manager Harry Heck estimated that sales of sleds and pontoons and ORVs were up 30 to 40% over the course of the pandemic. Heck attributed about 30% of the increased sales to more trail access (the state now allows ORVs on state forest roads) but the rest is due to the pandemic.
"You just ride the bubble," Heck said. "We've never gone through anything like this."
One of the biggest challenges has been getting the supplies they need, Heck said.
With some manufacturers operating at 50% capacity, a lot of boat parts are on backorders, and people who want their snowmobiles repaired right now are instead being told the part won't be in until the summer.
That, in turn, has resulted in sales of new snowmobiles.
"Two or three out of ten are doing that," Heck said of snowmobile enthusiasts who'd rather just buy a new sled rather than sit the winter out while their old sled is out-of-commission.
Labor is another challenge; several local experts said they're having a hard time hiring folks.
Not everybody in the outdoor recreation industry is enjoying the bubble.
Greg Van Avery, the owner of Advanced Craft, said it hadn't done anything for his business because he's in restoration and no longer builds custom boats.
And Galvanek's Auto and RV in Boon has missed the entire RV bubble; Galvanek's got out of the RV business at the beginning of the pandemic when their RV technician passed away (not due to COVID).
Do they feel like they've been missing out?
"Oh yeah!" said Jerry Lucks, manager at Galvanek's. "We've thought about getting back into it, though."
For Hughston, the Falmouth woman who sells horses, uncertainty has always been part of the job.
"Truthfully, when you’re self-employed you have to be easily adaptable to what is going on in the market. It’s hard to tell if this is a bubble and if the horse market will crash in six months or even a year from now, so you can’t really stress about it," Hughston said. "There’s always going to be people that want to sell horses and people who want to buy—the only thing that will change is the price at which you can sell them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.