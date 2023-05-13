Some moms get flowers or chocolates for Mother’s Day, or a beautiful card. But some will receive an order of gourmet cupcakes from Maddy Cakes Cupcake Shop, a popular concession at the Cadillac Farmer’s Market with a Facebook page.
Maddy Stange, 19, is the entrepreneur who just returned from her freshman year of studies to fill these orders. She attends Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, one of the highest ranked schools for culinary arts plus baking and pastry. She will also earn a business degree.
As she whips up her cakes, she is grateful for the support she received from her entire family, especially her mom, Heidi Stange, and her two grandmothers, Penny Stange and Gail Nelson.
“She was pretty shy when she started baking,” said Heidi. “Her confidence level came up as she became more successful in baking.”
“Both of my grandmothers love to bake and I’ve always been around them,” Maddy said. “It was fun baking with both of them. But one day I made cupcakes, this was different territory for them and I loved it.”
Maddy loved the creativity of creating cupcakes with “fun flavors.”
“The cupcake is the most versatile,” she said. “It sounds basic but I can transform it.”
Maddy started testing recipes at home after school when she was 10.
“Jason and I are both teachers,” Heidi said. “I’d walk in after work and the whole kitchen would be a mess. She was experimenting.”
When she was 13, Jason, an industrial arts teacher for Cadillac High School, built a kitchen for Maddy in the basement.
“My parents supported me,” she said. “They believed in me enough to remodel the basement. Mom said this is a good investment, that they wanted to fuel my passion. I am so grateful. This is my comfort place. I just go bake. I turn on the music and I just bake.”
At 15 Maddy took 100 cupcakes to the City Park during a festival. They sold out in three hours. For the last three summers she’s been a popular vendor at the farmer’s market. She will be back this year.
Johnson & Wales
Maddy loves the challenge of learning in a commercial kitchen setting with like-minded students. And although her studies are stressful and demanding, she is not deterred.
“The baking gets you through,” she said. “As soon as you smell the flour and the sugar, that gets you going.”
Some of her new skills will appear this summer in the artistic work she loves, the creativity of her cupcake creations.
“I have always loved baking,” she said. “It’s something I can do for hours and never get sick of it. I knew it was a passion and not a hobby. And I should follow through with it.”
“I will be at the Cadillac Farmer’s Market on Fridays during the summer,” she said. “Every Thursday mom and I get up super early and start baking. My dad always helps me deliver. He helps me set up, so we have a pretty display that he made. My whole family, I just love them. It’s really a whole family business. It says Maddy Cakes, but behind the scenes, the whole family is involved.”
