CADILLAC — In a few short months, the old Wexford County Jail on Carmel Street will be empty.
Well, almost empty.
For years, the jail shared its space with Wexford County Central Dispatch. It also was home to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. When the inmates, staff and the sheriff’s office moved to the new jail on Lincoln Street in 2017, central dispatch remained.
A new Wexford County Central Dispatch facility is currently being built. With a move-in date in early 2020 looking more and more likely, the end of an era is coming. The old jail will be empty, dormant and dark.
One person or entity, however, will likely remain.
Two years ago to the day, a question was posed by the Cadillac News — Is the Wexford County Jail Haunted? Depending on who you ask, the answer to that question is either a quick “no‘ or something altogether different. For those who don’t say “no,‘ a sly smile usually will cross their face followed closely by a story.
Two years ago, Wexford County Dispatcher Becky Huttenga talked about what she believed was a spirit that resides in the old jail facility. The spirit or entity, which is believed to be a former prisoner at the jail, tends to visit dispatch in the evening hours.
Just in time for Halloween, Huttenga and Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden discuss the ghost of the old jail and share more stories about unexplained “incidents.‘ Is it a ghost or can it logically be explained? That’s up to you to decide after you hear the stories told by Huttenga and Alworden. Happy Halloween.
KNOCK, KNOCK NO ONE IS THERE
Huttenga has been with Wexford County Central Dispatch for 13 years. It was about 4-5 years ago when she was working with current Wexford County Emergency Management/Deputy 911 Director Travis Baker when she had an experience.
In the old jail, it was common for corrections officers to knock on the windows of dispatch, which was located in the middle of the building between the sheriff’s office and the jail. They knocked so they could get buzzed in or out.
On this particular night 4-5 years ago, Huttenga said she heard a knock 2-3 times, but when she would look to see if someone was there — no one was. The last time it happened, Huttenga said she was looking at the window.
“I was looking at the window and no one was there. I said, ‘Holy crap Travis! There is no one there,’‘ she said. “All the corrections officers were locked up in the back of the jail (with the inmates). There was no one else here at night. The offices were all empty.‘
That same night, Huttenga said there was another “incident.‘
She said there is a calendar next to the window where the knocking was happening. For some unexplained reason, that calendar moved or “hovered.‘ She said it hovered out like someone or something was holding it and shaking it. It lasted for several minutes.
There are no vents in dispatch, anything or anyone in there. There are only the two dispatchers working the shift.
“I was sitting in my chair and Travis was across the room. I looked at Travis and said ‘holy crap’ again,‘ she said.
While the facility operated as a jail, she also said corrections officers told stories about shadows going around the corner or sitting on the floor in a cell. She said local law enforcement has had experiences. One, in particular, went to throw something away in the kitchen/break room and when he returned to dispatch and was talking, a noise came from the room he had just left.
The garbage can had been moved 3 feet. Again, no one was there.
Finally, in that same room as the garbage can, there have been multiple encounters where items such as silverware or even crock pots have been tossed to the ground with no explainable reason why it happened. Huttenga definitely thinks there is a spirit that resides in the old jail.
“I say it was (the ghost). We used to get phone calls all the time. We have caller ID and it would ring into dispatch blank. It would ring once. We would answer it and there was no one there,‘ she said. “No name or nothing. We would say it was (the ghost).‘
THE VOICE OF REASON?
Alworden has been with Wexford County Central Dispatch for 15 years and also is the Haring Township Fire Chief.
He worked his way up from dispatcher to Wexford County 911 director. He worked nights. He worked days. He talked to all the dispatchers. He also heard the stories about the ghost.
To say he has seen something move or to see a flash or shadow, Alworden can’t. BUT ... There seems to always be a “but‘ when talking about things paranormal.
Alworden seemed hesitant, at first, to speak about it.
He said he too had the knocking on the window experience similar to Huttenga. He didn’t have the calendar hover though.
“A lot of times you would hear that. I have heard it and you would hit the gate doors. You wouldn’t look up. You wouldn’t anything. It was just normal,‘ he said. “All of a sudden you get corrections saying, “Someone coming back, dispatch?‘
He said after corrections would ask that question, he or the other dispatcher would go out and say, “hello?‘ and take a look around. They would then radio back to the corrections officers and say I thought you knocked on the window.
“It wasn’t us,‘ was their reply, Alworden said.
They would pull the gate/door shut and that was that. He laughed about it as he told the story. He said the questions of what happened, at least for him, only lasted a couple minutes or seconds depending on the night’s workload.
“Did you hear that or were you just thinking about it? That’s all. Then you go sit down and it is over. You get busy working,‘ he said.
When asked if he believed there was a ghost in the old jail, Alworden paused and said, “I’m not sure.‘ Since becoming the 911 director he has worked dispatch and there haven’t been any knocks or anything for two years. That’s not to say Alworden hasn’t been leery at times, especially when walking through the old jail by himself.
“I have been through this building all by myself at night. It is a little weird, a little odd. You don’t know what’s coming around the corner,‘ he said. “Is the ghost here? I’m gonna get something.‘
He admits the stories and his experiences have the tendency to wind him up when he has to walk the jail. He also thinks that might be part of the reason why so many have had experiences. He said it might just be something in our own minds.
THE LAST PRISONER
With dispatch getting ready to move in the next few months, both Huttenga and Alworden said they think whatever is there, if anything, will stay there.
Huttenga said she believes the spirit is stuck here. If the building is eventually demolished, Huttenga said she is not sure what will happen to the spirit.
Alworden wouldn’t say he believes in ghosts, but he did say if there is something it will stay with the building.
“I have always been a firm believer that if that segment of life or phenomenon is there it stays there,‘ he said. “So whatever happens to that building it will always be here.‘
