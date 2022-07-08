The little church that did

CADILLAC — After 10 years in the making, Irons Community Center is having its grand opening this weekend.
The grand opening is scheduled at the new Irons Community Church on Sunday, July 10. The dedication and ribbon cutting will begin at 1 p.m. and the open house at 2 p.m.
“It’s like a Cinderella story,” said retired Treasurer at the Irons Community Center Nancy Przedwojewski. “We went from a building built in 1898 and now we’re in a new building.”
The Irons Community Center was first established in the 1940s as a clothing store for the underprivileged. After moving a couple locations throughout the years, the board decided to build their own building.
The center will provide aid and support services to the community, house a food pantry, as well as offer classes to the public provided by MSU Extension, Spectrum Health and the District 10 Health Department.
“You know, anybody that would say that a little community of about 16 people could put up a building like this they would tell you it couldn’t happen,” said Przedwojewski. “And yet it has; it’s taken us 10 years and we stuck to our guns.”
Even though the center is sponsored financially by the Seventh Day Adventist Church but couldn’t have happened without the community. The center was funded by almost $300,000 by donations and grants.
Przedwojewski said that creating a project that “God has smiled upon” had given her the courage to continue when the project ran slow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.