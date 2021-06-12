The mayor and the music

CADILLAC — Mayor Carla Filkins likes the free concerts UpBeat Cadillac puts on at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on the shore of Lake Cadillac.
She and her husband, Mike, walk down to the park to enjoy the tunes.
But the concert series is expensive. Organizer Tim Scully, who has handled the program for 26 years, says the summer Thursday night series of concerts operates in the red.
This year, Scully asked city council to waive the $150 UpBeat Cadillac would owe for the concert series (the rate for nonprofits is $15 a night).
City staff recommended denying the request.
During city council's Monday night meeting on June 7, Mayor Filkins said she agreed with denying the request. But then she had an idea, she said.
One of the greatest joys of being mayor, she later told the Cadillac News, is performing wedding ceremonies.
She doesn't do them terribly often, but when she does, she loves it.
"I've met some really wonderful friends along the way. And it's an honor to do it," Mayor Filkins said.
When she officiates weddings, the proceeds go to the city, not the mayor's own wallet. The fees, $50 per wedding, accumulate slowly in a special account without a clear designation.
It gets emptied now and again for city "extras" like a drop-box for utility bills, Mayor Filkins said.
To help out UpBeat Cadillac, Mayor Filkins suggested using the wedding officiating money to pay the group's application fee.
Council agreed.
"It's a nice, beautiful deal," Scully said when he heard the news. "You know, (former mayor) Bill Barnett did that once."
Scully said his long-term hope is that the city might consider funding the concert series from the parks budget, as other cities do.
But he's open to suggestions for how to fund the concert series going forward.
"It's been a great thing all these years," Scully said of the 29-year-old concert series. "We need some ideas."
Concerts will start June 24 and go through August 26. Concerts start at 7pm on Thursday nights.
As for getting married by the mayor, you should call the mayor's office to arrange.
