The Missaukee County COA is officially open to the public

Lake City residents Ardis Bryant (left) and Leslie Pastula (center) get shown around the new Missaukee County COA building by COA Client Services Coordinator Holly Davis (right) during the organization’s open house Thursday.

 Ricardo Martin | Cadillac News

LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Commission on Aging in Lake City is officially open to the community after hosting an open house Thursday.

The COA invited more than 450 people to learn more about services the organization offers, spread awareness about the organization can help and learn more what programs Missaukee County senior citizens would like to see offered through the COA. Visitors also got to explore the COA’s new building, which it moved into during the pandemic.

"

"