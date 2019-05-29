CADILLAC — We learned that Richard Shults was a history buff in January during the 100-year anniversary of the Cadillac 4, the theater he manages. Shults created story boards with long-lost vintage photos, posters and anecdotes of the theater through the last century.
He’s also the docent for the Wexford County Historical Society Museum, the person who greets the public, acts as a volunteer guide and oh, so much more.
He’s been digitizing the city directories to make them easier to search through. He’s also been re-doing displays and going through the basement, where he uncovered an original uniform used by ushers in the opera house that dates back to the early 1900s.
The museum has also recently been remodeled and redecorated.
Shults loves history and is working to attract visitors with a summer Historical Speaker Series. It got off to a rousing start on May 3, when Frank Youngman presented Music of the Civil War.
“This was our season opener,‘ Shults said. “Frank played the keyboard and guitar and it went over very well.‘
“Richard is just very enthusiastic,‘ said member Gwen Dubravec. “He’s very passionate about what he’s doing and brought a lot to the table, especially by organizing this speaker series.
Other museum updates
Dubravec reported that the new slate roof project is done and structural work on the windows will begin in late summer. The window bracing will be replaced and the related masonry repairs will be made.
“As far as fundraising, we are looking to replace old windows, get the storm windows up to date and give them a facelift this fall. After that, the structural necessities work will be done,‘ said Dubravec.
In other news, college student Noah Peltier, a history major, has been hired to work at the museum this summer as the assistant to the docent.
Historical Speaker Series on Fridays at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
June 7 - Abraham Lincoln Through the Eyes of Political Cartoonists by Dr. Stephen Siciliano, president of the Traverse Area Historical Society and vice president of educational services, Northwestern Michigan College.
July 12 - The Road to Marion Town with author Jim Lithen
August 2 - The Great Depression with author Cliff Sjogren
Sept. 6 - The Theaters and Opera Houses of Cadillac, Michigan with author Richard Shults
Oct. 4 - Kiss in Cadillac with Jim Neff.
Presentations are free with donations accepted. Check the Wexford County Historical Society website (https://www.wexfordcountyhistory.org/) for any schedule changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.