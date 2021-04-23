The oldest Wexford County residents are choosing vaccination

CADILLAC — State data suggests the number of COVID-19 cases dropped off in Wexford County on Thursday, but the county may have lost another person to the virus.
Local health department dashboards were not updated Thursday by the Cadillac News deadline, so the newspaper is using the state's numbers, which sometimes differ slightly from the local health departments' data.
State numbers had Wexford County adding two cases since Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 2,318 and 32 deaths.
Missaukee County appeared to add one case for a pandemic total of 1,139 and 14 deaths.
Osceola County was up 17 cases and reached 1,477 with 25 deaths.
Lake County was up five cases and reached 518 with 12 deaths.
But vaccinations are also increasing.
State data on Thursday showed Wexford County at 34.7% who have completed vaccination and 45.8% who have initiated vaccination. The percentage rates are higher among older people, who were eligible for the vaccine before younger people. Amongst people 75+, the vaccination completion rate in Wexford County is 67.9% while 74.7% have initiated vaccination. In the next bracket down, vaccination initiation rates amongst people 65 to 74 was 72.2%. Meanwhile, 19.6% of Wexford County teens ages 16 to 19 have initiated vaccination.
Vaccination rates in Osceola County were lower, with 36.1% initiating vaccination; the oldest Osceola County residents are not as well-vaccinated as their neighbors in Wexford County, with just 64.1% initiating vaccination. Unlike in Wexford County, where more than half of people 50 and up had at least initiated vaccination, in Osceola County the vaccination rate in the 50 to 64 age bracket was 41.7%.
Vaccination rates in Missaukee County are better, with 42.7% overall initiating vaccination, and the 65 to 74 and 75+ age brackets reaching a vaccination initiation rate above 70%. Those in the 50 to 64 bracket are catching up, with 48.5% initiating.
Lake County's numbers were closer to Osceola County's numbers, with 36.8% initiating vaccination and the two oldest age brackets falling in the 50 to 60% range for initiation.
Statewide cases reached 809,591 on Thursday, with 17,139 deaths. The state's initiation rate is 46.7% with more than 70% of people 65+ initiating vaccination.
Walmart announced Thursday that vaccinations would begin at all locations in Michigan. To get scheduled, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. Walk-in appointments may also be available.
