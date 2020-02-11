CADILLAC — “Bullish,‘ is how Aaron Fekete describes his first year in business at Owl Eye Coffee Roasters.
“We are definitely on a trajectory that’s much further ahead,‘ Fekete said, regarding traditional business advice that says businesses might not make a profit for three-to-five years.
If you haven’t been to the store in downtown Cadillac yet, think exactly that: a store, not a restaurant — for now.
Though a cafe is in the long-range plan for Owl Eye, the Feketes (Aaron’s wife, Jin, handles the financials and keeps Aaron on task, he says) have started with the wholesale side of the business.
“Partly, yes, financially, but also just to make sure we’re strong on each step of the foundation that we build,‘ Fekete said. “I like to say we’re in phase one of many phases.‘
The store opened in March 2019, though Fekete said he spent years planning and preparing to open.
While you can get a nice cup of coffee in the store (there’s a single coffee dispenser with a tray of coffee supplies when you walk through the door), for now, the idea is to sell bags of coffee to walk-in patrons and to supply local businesses with the coffee they need to keep their customers caffeinated.
Fekete roasts the beans, which are sourced from Bali, Guatemala, and other coffee-growing nations, in a back room of the store.
A lot of coffee is over-roasted for various reasons. American coffee-consumers expect a dark roast, and roasting can mask lower-quality beans.
But Fekete’s roaster allows him to roast coffee the exact right amount of time to bring out the best of what each kind of coffee bean has to offer.
Some coffees can taste like citrus, and it’s not a sign that there’s something wrong with the coffee. It’s what makes it unique, based on where the bean was grown and processed.
“We’re looking to highlight that,‘ Fekete said.
“There’s no such thing as the best coffee,‘ Fekete said. “There’s better coffee and that’s what we’re doing here. It’s very individual.‘
Owl Eye Coffee Roasters, in addition to supplying businesses with their own blends, sell several roasts direct from the store, including a “Bali Kintamani‘ that got rave reviews from customers who stopped by Monday during the Cadillac News interview. The Owl Eye Opaque, a dark roast blend, is also a popular seller.
Fekete offered the following tips for making great coffee at home.
1. Think baking, not cooking; precise measurements and timing lead to better, more consistent coffee. The water temperature should be 96 degrees Celsius (about 204 degrees Fahrenheit).
2. If using a paper filter, wet it before using it. That will help your coffee taste like coffee instead of paper.
3. Your brewing method will dictate how coarse or fine your grounds should be. A French press calls for a coarser grind, while your standard at-home coffee pot takes a medium grind.
4. It’s OK to doctor it up! If you didn’t brew the perfect pot, there’s no shame in adding some cream or sugar — though drinking better coffee may mean you won’t need as much, if any.
