CADILLAC — When there’s something strange in your neighborhood, Lee Mikowski is on the case. Investigating unexplained events is a service that Mikowski aims to provide for his community.
Some people might call Mikowski a ghost hunter, but it’s a title that he tries to avoid, opting to call himself a parapsychologist instead.
“I’ve kind of been on a little crusade to clean up, ‘what is the paranormal field?’” Mikowski said. “The reason that we don’t get, you know, respected seriously as what we are, which is kind of a paranormal researcher and a psychologist rolled up into a taco.”
As a way to pursue his interest in the paranormal, Mikowski founded Shadow Paranormal Society (SPS) in 2011.
“I refer to it as kind of a consulting business, because you kind of do consult,” Mikowski said. “You go in with tools, in this case equipment, you are there for an unspecified amount of time, and then you come back with the review and you advise them.”
SPS is based out of Grand Traverse Co., but the team covers investigations in several other counties, including Wexford. They’ve traveled as far as Detroit.
When someone is experiencing an unexplained event in their residence or business, they reach out to SPS privately on their Facebook page or website. After some communication about what the client has been dealing with, plans for a paranormal expedition begin.
Before setting foot on the property, Mikowski said the team does a heavy amount of historical research on the location and what might have occurred there before its current owners arrived.
“A lot of the problem isn’t necessarily the house, it’s the land the house sits on,” Mikowski said. “So you can have a house built just now 2021, and it’ll have the new house smell, and it has something that’s not right.”
The next step is a daytime visit to the location to check for any common infrastructure issues and to memorize the layout before investigating in the darkness. For the actual expedition, Mikowski said he brings several tools including a camera, audio recording device and his own senses.
“A lot of teams, I’ve noticed, have really started to rely on equipment and ignoring their own abilities, just the normal human ability like the chills, the hair standing up on the back of your neck,” he said. “These things happen in real life situations, but they also happen when the unexplained is happening.”
Mount Pleasant is one of the most haunted cities Mikowski said he’s ever investigated in, but he has had some chilling encounters in Cadillac. By the request of the client, Mikowski said addresses are always kept private, but he’s able to disclose details of the things he and his team experienced.
At a commercial business on Mitchell St., Mikowski said he and a teammate heard an unknown voice while doing setup for an expedition.
“He was setting up the tripod, and we both audibly heard the child’s voice, and, you know, me being ready to debunk, I was assuming, because the owner of the building has children, that maybe he had them with him, and we just didn’t notice,” Mikowski said. “So, I come around the corner, I run down this kind of narrow hallway, where one of the side entrances were for the employees, and nobody was there.”
After explaining what had occurred, Mikowski said the client assured the SPS team that they remained off the premises on purpose to be sure that any activity experienced was not them.
At this same daytime visit, Mikowski said the team would leave the room, closing the door behind them, and come back to a fallen tripod. This happened several times, he said.
“We could not explain why our tripod had fallen over when we went back out to the car to get the rest of our equipment, because there was nobody in there,” he said. “We verified the only door that’s unlocked was right behind us when we were out in the vehicle.”
Upon returning that evening, the paranormal activity escalated. During an electronic voice phenomenon (EVP) session, Mikowski and his team communicated with what they believed to be someone who had crossed over.
“So from the other realm, you have a conversation to that of sitting in a coffee shop,” Mikowski said. “You know, actual intellectual listening from the unknown entity.”
This occurrence is known as a class A EVP session in the paranormal community. When these conversations take place, Mikowski said he asks a plethora of questions like “do you know what we’re here for?” In many cases, the entity doesn’t understand the situation it’s in, Mikowski said, and it’s often confused by their presence.
During one investigation at a private residence in Cadillac, Mikowski and his team had the opportunity to explain to an entity how it ended up on the other side. A woman had been experiencing unexplained activity in her home, and after talking with her about her history, the team discovered her husband had passed away, but Mikowski said he wasn’t the only entity in the home.
Because the wife had been grieving, the home was swarmed with intense emotions, which Mikowski said can attract negative or demonic entities. When SPS reviewed their photos from the expedition, Mikowski said they spotted what he described as a small creature that looked like the character of Smeagol from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
“I believe her husband was staying to protect her, because we have this old analogy of marriage, ‘til death do us part,” Mikowski said. “I’ve known full well that that’s not the end, because the husband was being faithful, you know, doing his duty.”
An EVP session was conducted, and Mikowski invited the husband to deliver a message for his wife. When the recording was replayed, he said they were able to hear “the most heartfelt words from this man to his wife.”
When the investigation had concluded, Mikowski said the husband stayed in the home, in spirit, to continue to protect his wife through her grieving.
“It was pretty cool to tell her that, you know, while you’re in this grieving process here, your husband’s right there,” Mikowski said. “You may not be able to hug him, reach out and touch him, but he’s there.”
Being able to bring people a sense of closure is the reason that Mikowski said he finds his work to be so rewarding. Every investigation SPS does is free of charge, and any expense for equipment or travel is out of the pockets of the team members. The team is currently taking on new investigations, and can be contacted through their website.
