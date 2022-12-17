The price of politics

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, Republican candidates in the 33rd 34th and 36th Senate districts, along with the 100th, 101st, 104th and 105th House districts spent a combined total of $940,479 on their campaigns during this election cycle. Democrats, Libertarians and others running in the same districts spent a combined total of $47,485 (some didn’t report their expenses because they spent less than $1,000).