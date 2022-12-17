The price of politics

CADILLAC — Ask just about any politician and odds are they’ll agree: convincing people to put a mark next to their name on the ballot can be an expensive undertaking.
During the most recent election cycle, Republican candidates in state House and Senate races spent nearly 20 times as much as their Democratic opponents, although it’s worth noting that none of the Democrats were opposed in the primary election and most of the Republicans were.
According to the Michigan Secretary of State, Republican candidates in the 33rd 34th and 36th Senate districts, along with the 100th, 101st, 104th and 105th House districts spent a combined total of $940,479 on their campaigns. Democrats, Libertarians and others running in the same districts spent a combined total of $47,485 (some didn’t report their expenses because they spent less than $1,000).
In order to pay for campaign advertisements, travel expenses, stickers, buttons, signs and other election-related items and services, politicians rely on contributions from individuals, organizations and political action committees — often referred to as PACs. While there are several different types of PACs, what they are in a nutshell are organizations that can accept contributions (in some cases unlimited) from corporations, labor unions and others to spend independently to sway voters.
The following are the candidates in the various districts, along with a list of their major donors. This list is not comprehensive; for the sake of brevity, not all the donors are listed in this story, only the largest ones, which are mostly the PACs. Most of the candidates received smaller donations from numerous individuals and also self-funded their campaigns. Those figures are not listed in this story.
100th District House of Representatives
• Republican Tom Kunse — spent $108,081 this election cycle
— Wentworth Majority Fund — $10,000
— 4th Congressional District Republican Committee — $5,000
— Matt Hall Majority Fund — $2,500
— TGIF Victory Fund — $2,000
• Democrat Nate Bailey — spent $4,636 this election cycle
— Mecosta County Democratic Party — $1,700
101st District House of Representatives
• Republican Joseph Fox — spent $42,583 this election cycle
— Matt Hall Majority Fund — $2,500
— Newaygo County Republican Party — $2,000
— 4th Congressional District Republican Committee — $2,000
— Beeler Majority Fund — $1,000
— Michigan State Police Troopers — $1,000
• Democrat Amanda Siggins — spent $3,254 this election cycle
— Newaygo County Democratic Party — $1,000
104th District House of Representatives
• Republican John Roth — spent $209,090 this election cycle
— Matt Hall Majority Fund — $14,500
— Blue Cross/Blue Shield of MI — $7,000
— Michigan Laborers Political League — $4,500
— VanderWall Majority Fund — $2,500
— Michigan Action Committee for Rural Electrification — $4,500
— MI Bank — $2,600
— CMS Energy Employees for Better Government — $3,000
— DTE Energy — $5,000
— MI Beer and Wine Wholesalers — $4,000
— Auto Dealers of MI — $2,000
— ITC Holdings PAC — $2,000
— Realtors PAC of MI — $4,000
— Wentworth Majority Fund — $5,000
— TGIF Victory Fund — $2,000
• Democrat Cathy Albro — spent $43,944 this election cycle
— Benzie County Democratic Party — $5,000
— Manistee County Democratic Party — $6,554
— Grand Traverse County Democratic Party — $1,000
— Antrim County Democratic Party — $1,000
105th District House of Representatives
• Republican Ken Borton — spent $76,764 this election cycle
— Blue Cross/Blue Shield of MI — $6,300
— Michigan Action Committee for Rural Electrification — $3,500
— MI Beer and Wine Wholesalers — $4,500
— Wentworth Majority Fund — $10,500
— Realtors PAC of MI — $11,500
— Michigan Laborers Political League — $7,000
— VanderWall Majority Fund — $2,650
— MI Propane and Gas Association — $2,250
— Matt Hall Majority Fund — $2,500
— MI Farm Bureau — $5,000
— Stamas Leadership PAC — $4,000
• Democrat Adam Wojdan — no spending or direct contribution information for candidate is listed on Secretary of State website.
33rd Senate District
• Republican Rick Outman — spent $184,803 this election cycle
— 4th Congressional District Republican Committee — $5,000
— Realtors PAC of MI — $9,250
— MI Oil and Gas — $3,000
— MI Action Committee for Rural Electrification — $7,000
— DOW Inc. — $2,000
— Comcast Corp/NBC Universal — $3,000
— Auto Dealers of MI — $4,000
— Health PAC — $3,500
— CMS Energy Employees for Better Government — $6,000
— Health Care Association of MI — $8,000
— United Health Group — $2,000
— Delta PAC — $7,000
— MI Petroleum — $7,000
— Muchmore Harrington Smalley and Associates — $2,250
— Comerica Inc. — $2,000
— Blue Cross/Blue Shield of MI — $4,500
— MI Beer and Wine Wholesalers — $4,000
— Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association — $3,000
— MI Association of Health Plans — $5,000
— MI Greenstone PAC — $2,000
— DTE Energy Co. — $5,000
— CMH PAC — $2,000
• Democrat Mark Bignell — spent $8,831 this election cycle
— Newaygo County Democratic Party — $1,000
— Lake County Democratic Party — $785
34th Senate District
• Republican Roger Hauck — spent $198,572 this election cycle
— General Motors Co. — $2,500
— CMS Energy Employees for Better Government — $3,000
— Compete MI PAC — $5,000
— Compete MI PAC 2 — $10,000
— Compete MI PAC 3 — $7,500
— MI Oil and Gas Association — $5,000
— Michele for Michigan PAC — $3,000
— MI Beer and Wine Wholesalers — $5,000
— MI Action Committee for Rural Electrification — $4,000
— MI Rest and Lodging — $2,500
— CMS Energy — $2,000
— Auto Dealers of MI — $2,250
— Hauck Majority Fund — $14,825
— Realtors PAC of MI — $5,000
— DTE PAC — $2,000
— Insurance Alliance of MI — $2,000
• Democrat Christine Gerace — spent $7,851 this election cycle
— Mecosta County Democratic Party — $1,700
— Isabella County Democratic Party — $1,633
36th Senate District
• Republican Michele Hoitenga — spent $120,568 this election cycle
— Nesbitt Majority Fund — $20,000
— Michele for Michigan PAC — $13,000
— 4th Congressional District Republican Committee — $5,000
— MI Action Committee for Rural Electrification — $2,500
— Stamps Leadership PAC — $2,022
— MI Oil and Gas Association — $2,000
— Sheet Metal Workers — $2,000
— MI Restaurant and Lodging — $1,500
— MI Beer and Wine Wholesalers — $3,500
— Hauck Majority Fund — $6,000
— Realtors PAC of MI — $5,000
• Democrat Joel Sheltrown — spent $22,913 this election cycle
— UAW Michigan V-CAP — $2,500
— Iosco County Democratic Party — $2,000
