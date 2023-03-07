CADILLAC — An obscure notice buried inside the Oct. 8, 1951 edition of the Cadillac Evening News informed readers of the death of Oscar William Peterson at the age of 63.
“He was carrying a bag of groceries and was enroute to the home of his brother-in-law Walter E. Olson,” the notice reads. “(He) was found dead late Sunday in an alley back of 813 Wallace Street ... Death was attributed to heart attack.”
The notice goes on to state that Peterson was born in Grayling on Nov. 14, 1887 and came to Cadillac with his parents when he was a boy. He worked with his father as a landscape gardener.
“He was also a wood carver,” the notice states.
Decades later, those who are familiar with Peterson’s work might find this last statement to be modest, to say the least.
Peterson, who also is known by the nickname “Pelee,” is now considered one of the most influential fish carvers in American history. His lures and other carvings have been sold for tens of thousands of dollars at auction, and his work also is on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
“His unique carving and painting style influenced other regional carvers to duplicate his ‘fish,’ creating what is now called the ‘Cadillac style,’” reads a short biography of Peterson on the Smithsonian website.
“A reference to Peterson’s home town, ‘Cadillac’ also alludes to the quality of his craftsmanship, easily distinguished by careful, detailed painting and the characteristic gentle curve in each decoy’s body.”
Cadillac resident Al Nelson knows a lot about Peterson, mainly because of stories he was told by his father and older brothers, who knew him personally.
Nelson’s father owned and operated a dump truck business and partnered with Peterson to haul away materials produced through his landscaping business.
Nelson said his brothers got to know Peterson because they helped their father with the loading and unloading of his dump truck in the 1930s.
While landscaping was Peterson’s primary source of income, Nelson said he would take people partridge and small game hunting to earn a little extra cash on the side.
He also carved decoys and would sell them for $1 or $2 apiece, which doesn’t sound like much now, but at the time, particularly during the Great Depression, it wasn’t an insignificant amount of money.
Peterson did his carvings in a cabin near what is now Baker College of Cadillac. At the time, all the trees in the area had been clear-cut and all that remained were stumps. To get wood for his decoys and other carvings, Nelson said he would use an axe to smash apart the stumps on his property.
The decoys sold well, although Nelson said the reason people wanted them at the time had little to do with their artistic value and more to do with the fact that they worked in attracting fish for spearing — to put dinner on the table.
“That was the only reason people had them,” Nelson said of the decoys. “Spearing is known as a poor man’s sport.”
The decoys are distinctive in that they’re weighted in a way that allows them to float over water in a realistic way. Nelson said his brother would take buckets of decoys that Peterson carved and test them in water to make sure they worked properly.
According to the Smithsonian Museum website, Peterson began carving around 1905 and may have made as many as 10,000 to 15,000 decoys. He sold many of them through bait stands and sporting goods shops during his career. He also carved trade signs for fishing businesses and more decorative objects for interior use.
Not much is known about how Peterson developed his unique style of carving, as he received no formal art training, but Nelson said he would guess that it was through a lot of trial and error.
“I think he was a bit of a perfectionist,” Nelson said. “If he could see it, he could carve it.”
Nelson remembers his father taking him to Peterson’s cabin one day when he was around 7 years old.
“I can recall the shape of the cabin,” Nelson said. “But we never went in. He was sort of a loner.”
Peterson lived a solitary life, although Nelson said he was known to frequent bars and saloons in the area, including the former Busy Bee, where he would display his carvings.
Author Ronald Fritz in his book, “Michigan’s Master Carver: Oscar W. Peterson,” notes that Peterson being a lifelong bachelor “would help explain him having the amount of free time required to accomplish all the carving and painting that he did.”
Fritz, who relied heavily on first-hand accounts from Nelson’s brother for much of the material of his book, wrote that most of the non-decoy carvings Peterson made were sold to tourists.
“They were sold, traded for meals or drinks, or put on consignment in restaurants, bars, filling stations, bait shops, hardwares and other businesses in the Cadillac area, and to a lesser degree, throughout the Lower Peninsula of Michigan,” Fritz wrote. “His better spearing decoy customers would receive one of his fish plaques or trade signs free of charge.”
While Peterson never explained to Nelson’s brothers how he made the decoys, he occasionally would let them watch as he carved. Through careful observation and mimicking his actions, Nelson’s brothers over time became proficient in carving “Cadillac-style” decoys.
“It is quite a process,” said Nelson, who learned the technique from his brothers. “Not an easy thing to do. You can’t go to school to learn it.”
After his passing in 1951, Nelson said his brother, Jim, made an effort to tell as many people as he could about Peterson’s life and legacy. Nelson said he thinks if it weren’t for his brother’s efforts, the interest in Peterson’s work might never have risen above being merely a local curiosity.
Today, people from around the world know of Peterson’s decoys, which are considered a form of folk art.
“He’s been a great ambassador for the city of Cadillac,” said Nelson, who in the wintertime runs a weekly Cadillac-style decoy carving class at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. The classes are held every Thursday at 6 p.m.
In addition, this year for the first time the Great Lakes Fish Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association Show will be held in Cadillac, at the Lake Cadillac Resort Sept. 15-16.
The event will feature the World Championship of Fish Decoy Carving and a Sport Collectible Show.
Nelson’s wife, Gail, said they also plan to take attendees on a tour of Peterson’s life, including the area where he lived and worked. She said they have little doubt that the event will attract hundreds of people from all over the U.S. and possibly the world.
“You’d be surprised how many people want to walk in the same places where Oscar Peterson walked,” Gail Nelson said.
Those who want to learn more about the weekly decoy-carving classes are encouraged to call Nelson at (231) 590-0167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.