Turkeys typically get a lot of attention starting in November due to Thanksgiving and other upcoming holiday meals, but the bird that almost was the national symbol of the United States has a long and rocky history in Michigan.
The wild turkey was extinct from Michigan in 1900. It took roughly 50 years before efforts to reinstate the bird into Michigan began. In the 1950s, it was believed the bird would only survive within large continuous blocks of hardwood forest and in spring 1954 the Michigan Department of Natural Resouces purchased 50 turkeys and 400 eggs from Allegheny Wild Turkey Farm in Pennsylvania, according to the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association.
These birds and the offspring were 3/4 wild hens and 100% wild gobblers and the MWTHA said they were released at several locations within the Allegan State Forest. Although that was the start, it took years of biological initiative and some luck for the turkey flock to grow to more than 200,000 strong throughout the state.
A LOVE OF WILDLIFE
Since the 1970s, Al Stewart has been part of the DNR and is the upland game bird specialist and program leader for the state, but his love began when he was a child growing up on a farm in Rochester.
As a child, Stewart watched National Geographic specials when they were on television. He recalls on about grizzly bears and Yellowstone. At the time, he thought the wildlife research biologists in the television special were wildlife veterinarians. His connection with the natural world living on the farm and his curiosity led to Stewart thinking he wanted to become a veterinarian.
He later realized that the people in the National Geographic special were wildlife biologists and he pursued that as a career. He said he always had a strong interest in turkeys and would trap them, take blood samples and test them for diseases.
It was that continued work with turkeys that set him up for his current position with the DNR. That career included the development of the first safety training and capturing techniques used in the country. His other claim to fame if you could say such a thing is that he is the only person who has ever trapped either for restoration or research purposes every turkey and wild turkey species in the world.
"I like upland game birds. The work I do is something I love, so it is not work. I have had the good fortune to work with so many great professionals," he said. "The biologists and foresters in Michigan are quite frankly an inspiration."
So when the talk goes to turkeys in Michigan, Stewart said it is the greatest wildlife success story. He said although what happened in Michigan is one part, it is a national success story.
OVER HUNTING LED TO EXTINCTION
Before the arrival of European settlers, wild turkeys were very common in the country and Stewart said overhunting stressed the populations to extinction.
The basic premise was in those times there weren't hunting seasons and you ate what was around. It didn't matter if it was spring, summer, fall or winter, if a turkey was around you killed it and ate it. As Michigan became settled, the habitat of the turkeys was destroyed, which contributed to the decline.
"Before that, it was estimated there were over 90,000 turkeys in the state. They were completely gone by 1900," Stewart said.
Stewart said the last turkey on record was a bird taken in Arlington Township in Van Buren County in 1897. Turkeys were considered "extirpated" by 1900. In the late 1800s, Stewart said those who were running logging operations like in the Cadillac area hated being in an area where there were turkeys because the sawyers if they saw a turkey track, would follow it until they killed it.
At the turn of the century, a turkey was worth roughly $2.50, which was more than what the men would make for an entire season's work lumbering, according to Stewart.
He said the reintroduction of turkeys into the state had a lot of different failures.
The Cleveland Cliffs Mining Company tried to establish turkeys on Grand Island up by Munising in the early 1900s but were unsuccessful. He also said the DNR tried to do something in the 1920s by Sanford, but they were game farm-reared birds that didn't last long in the wild.
It wasn't until the 1950s that things started to click.
THE TURKEY TRADES
In the 1950s, Stewart said Pennsylvania was doing its turkey restoration project and only the Ozarks in Missouri and the Appalachian area were the only places in the country where wild turkeys remained. Stewart said the remote and wild country allowed the birds were able to survive.
Famed outdoor legend Roger Latham's father Ernest Latham took some half-wild turkey hens and put them in pens where wild turkey males were and they would breed with the hens. Stewart said if anyone has ever hunted a turkey they know the bird is smart, and at the time, there wasn't a good way to catch a wild turkey
Michigan received those 3/4 wild turkeys in 1954 and put them in the game reserve in Allegan County. He said, however, that was ideal. The birds were subsisting, but they never thrived. They also were not thriving like they were in Missouri.
What changed things was the invention of the rocket nets used in trapping, according to Stewart. Rocket nets and other net launching devices are built upon similar principles that have been used since the 1950s. Rocket nets are used in conservation programs where many live animals need to be captured for analysis, veterinary care or relocation.
"That helped to capture wild turkeys and move them into new areas. That is the basis of the restoration," Stewart said.
It was the ability to capture turkeys and other species that led to trades between states. States would trade animals to other states in return for a type of animal they were hoping to reintroduce. Stewart said Michigan traded Missouri ruffed grouse for turkeys. The DNR, however, didn't get into those types of trades until the early 1980s.
These trades also included multipole states sometimes. Stewart said Michigan would get otters from Louisana and traded them to Iowa in return for turkeys. Both Iowa and Missouri needed prairie chickens so the state got permission to trap prairie chickens in Kansas and used them to trade for the turkeys.
These types of trades quickly expanded and the state eventually traded turkeys for moose with Ontario, Canada, according to Stewart, He joked saying they got one turkey for each leg and threw the body of the moose in for free.
"Turkey wise, we went from no turkeys in 1900 to over 200,000 today. We are ranked fourth in the nation for wild turkey harvest," he said.
