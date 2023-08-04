School districts are used to having a wild ride when it comes to finances.
Memories are still there of when budgets were planned, and approved, only to have the rug pulled out from under their feet. Over the past few years, however, school funding has taken priority in Lansing. Couple the historic per-pupil funding that is part of the school aid budget with COVID-19 funding that has been available over the past few years and schools have not had to worry, as much, about finances.
That said, old memories are hard to shake and many school leaders, especially in Northern Michigan, are grateful for the increases in funding but also weary of when the other shoe will drop.
When it comes to state funding, it appears that worry won’t be coming to fruition during the upcoming school year.
The budget that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed last month includes things such as $611 million to increase per-pupil funding by 5%, an additional $458 per student, for a total of $9,608 per pupil. Per-pupil funding is up 22% since Whitmer took office.
The budget also includes $328 million for mental health and school safety, $254.6 million to expand free pre-K for up to 5,600 kids, working towards Pre-K for All by the end of the Governor’s second term, and $204.5 million increase, for a total of $952 million, in funding for academically at-risk, economically disadvantaged students.
While that is all good news, this is the last year schools will have dollars from COVID-19 funding. While they knew it was one-time money, losing that funding will have an impact regardless of the forethought district used when utilizing it.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said everything goes hand in hand.
His district is paying individuals using the money the district received from COVID-19 funds. With the increase in per pupil funding, Morrow said it will allow the district to absorb some of that cost when it comes back to the general fund.
“We are hoping to continue all the things we have and continue to have competitive wages so we can retain competent staff. It is a very competitive market out there,” he said. It’s not just teachers but all staff.”
Morrow said for years, education has had funding issues and he is hopeful that the past few years are the start of fixing those problems. Manton has received the base foundation (per pupil funding) since the changes to how schools are funded were implemented in the mid-90s.
Morrow said the district has tried to do the best it could with the money it was given. The goal was and remains to provide the best education we can, but some of the things Manton struggles with, other districts don’t experience. This includes having brick-and-mortar buildings that have to be maintained and transportation costs. If a school is a virtual school, they don’t have those costs, Morrow said.
When it comes to transportation, Morrow said the roads in Northern Michigan and weather conditions wreak havoc on buses. When something needs to be addressed, and it can’t be covered by annual funding, Morrow said schools are forced to ask their community members for help via bonds and/or sinking funds. He said his district planning on seeking both later this fall.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said a large percentage of the per-pupil funding increase will go to the increased cost of basically everything.
She said Buckley is increasing positions at the high school and everything is more expensive than before, so the increase in state funding is needed and appreciated, but there also are huge increases in retirement and insurance costs.
When it comes to the COVID-19 funding, Harrand said the district was pretty careful and selected purchases or programming that was not continued cost items.
“We have a robust summer program, but it isn’t something we will be able to continue without those funds. We are offering transportation for summer school and have more summer school slots,” she said.
Harrand also said the COVID-19 funding made the district’s budget look inflated, so many people thought they had more money to make improvements and changes. While that was the appearance it was not the case, so Harrand said that added a public relations issue as they had to explain why that money wasn’t something that could be counted on in the future.
Harrand said she is also excited about the extra funding going toward mental health but much of it is grant based. With that in mind, it is difficult to hire people when you are asking them to come from a secure job to a grant/COVID money-funded job.
“It makes it tricky to fill those slots. It is hard to hire a temporary position, especially when it is a needed field and not just in schools and it is a limited number of years with uncertainty,” she said.
Whether it is the rise in state funding or the COVID-19 funds, Harrand said her board is certainly concerned about what the future of funding will look like. She said they remember 2011 when the school funding money was taken back, so there is hesitance about it going away again.
“I finalize the budget before the state. We guessed fairly accurately this year, which is good, but that is a constant concern,” she said. “The majority of my board has been around when that wasn’t the case and they are skeptical it won’t continue to be the case.”
