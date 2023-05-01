MESICK — As far as Northern Michigan festivals go, they don’t get much bigger than the Mesick Lion’s Mushroom Festival, coming up May 12-14.
An annual fixture since 1959, the festival is a celebration held every May in honor not only of the delicious and coveted fungi, but also of the community.
Thousands of people — both Mesick residents and visitors from around the region — gather over the weekend at the corner of M-115 and M-37, which is the epicenter of the festival.
This year, there will be a variety of attractions for all ages, including a carnival provided by T.J. Schmidt and Company, amusement park rides (moms ride free with a child on Mother’s Day), the massive flea market, and all manner of events, including a parade and an antique car show and cruise, to name just a few.
The theme of this year’s Grand Parade is “Carpe Diem (Seize the Day).”
“The sky truly is the limit for quality family-friendly activities, fun, finds, fast thrills and food at our great hometown festival,” reads a description of the event on the Mesick Mushroom Festival website. “Mesick is a small town with a big heart. Come join us so we may help stimulate your heart, bring back old memories.”
For many, attending the Mesick Mushroom Festival is an annual tradition. Traverse City resident Arial Hanell attended the event last year with her daughter. Hanell said they’ve been going to the festival for the last several years to shop in the flea market and have fun on Mother’s Day weekend.
May 12
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Masonic lodge pastie sale
• 1 to 10 p.m. — Carnival
• 4 to 8 p.m. — Mesick AMVET pizza night
• 6 p.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 6 p.m. — Ping-pong ball drop
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Friday night street fair
May 13
• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market
• 10 a.m. — Money hunt
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mesick Museum open house
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Hobby/craft show
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Blood pressure/sugar test
• 10 a.m. — Masonic Lodge pastie sale
• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Carnival
• Noon — Mushroom contest ends
• Noon — Grand Parade
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Mesick AMVET chicken dinner
• 2 p.m. — Corn hole tournament
• 4 p.m. — Mesick Mushroom 5K “Glow In The Dark”
• 8 p.m. to midnight — Mesick AMVET Sanday and the Bandits
May 14
• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Flea market
• 9 a.m. to noon — Antique car show and cruise
• 11 a.m. — Carnival (mothers free with child)
