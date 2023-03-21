CADILLAC — Once in a great while, it’s possible to catch a glimpse of a black bear ambling across a backcountry road in Northern Michigan.
While encounters such as these are fleeting and rare, for several decades, Cadillac was known as a place where it was easy to see a bear — all you had to do was visit Thirsty’s Elmrest Party Store.
Beginning in the 1950s and continuing into the late 1990s, bears were kept in a cage outside the business, located on M-55 just west of Cadillac.
The practice of keeping bears at the store was started by Norm Smith, who would go on to become one of Cadillac’s most successful entrepreneurs, eventually creating the city’s first mobile home park — Country Acres — along with the Hillcrest Restaurant, and the Lakewood on the Green golf course.
Before that, however, Smith leased the Elmrest service station, which at the time included a grocery store and four cabins.
Smith’s widow, Shirley, told the Cadillac News in 2011 that her husband had a passion for rescuing small animals, so when the DNR found two cubs that had been abandoned in Canada, he offered to nurse them back to health.
Using warm lights and baby bottles, he enlisted the help of his wife and two small children, Kris and Pete, to care for the cubs.
“We would pet and play with the bears,” recalled Kris. “We just loved those bears and loved to take them swimming on a leash in the lake.”
“When he got the idea to put the bears in (the cage), that really made a difference,” Shirley said. “People would come to a screeching halt to see the little bears in the cage. They lined up all up and down the highway. It was a nightly ritual to bring the kids out to see the bears.”
As the gas station became a major tourist attraction, Smith began selling homemade ice cream along with post cards and bear souvenirs.
“People used to line up all the way out to the bear cage to get ice cream cones,” recalled Sandy Nyland, who worked at Elmrest in the 1950s. “People would go for rides, stop and look at the bears and get an ice cream cone.”
Smith kept the cubs for about a year before finding them homes, either with the Traverse City or Grand Rapids zoos.
Although Smith moved on from Elmrest in the late 1950s, the tradition of keeping bear cubs at the station was continued by succeeding owners Dave and Eleanor Pullen and then Tom and Helen Harris.
Some of the bear cubs were easier to manage than others.
According to a Cadillac Evening News article from May, 1968, Traverse City Clinch Park Zoo personnel had their hands full relocating one bear named Ivan from Elmrest.
“An attempt has been made the past several days to urge Ivan into a smaller cage to transport him to the zoo, but Ivan just would not budge,” the article reads. “Food was put into the smaller cage, but Ivan had been reaching in and pawing the food out. Today he went in the cage far enough so the gate could be closed. The quarter-inch steel plate which had been welded to the bottom of the cage earlier proved worthwhile as Ivan pawed angrily at the wood floor of the cage after the gate closed shortly before noon today. Observers said Ivan, who was still plenty angry in spite of a dose of tranquilizer in his food, probably would have torn the floor out of the cage had it been made of wood.”
When Jim and Georgia Kerkyras bought Thirsty’s Elmrest in 1972, it came with a cub in the cage; this bear, (at first called Sam — a name later revised to Samantha by a DNR officer), would ultimately be the last and most well known of all the Thirsty’s bears.
Georgia told the Cadillac Evening News in 1998 that she and her husband were at first apprehensive about the cub.
“We were scared,” she said. “It was a bear. We had never even done any hunting or anything like that.”
While initially ill at ease about Samantha, it didn’t take long for the cub to become a beloved pet to Jim and Georgia, in addition to a popular roadside attraction.
“Spring was the best time for her,” Georgia said. “She was much more active then. In the fall, she was always preparing for hibernation. In the winter, she’d hibernate. It was always amazing to me that the bear would go in without food or water for six months and come and be alive.”
While a lot of people would stop to look at Samantha, Georgia said they were aware of others that avoided Thirsty’s because they didn’t like the idea of a caged bear.
With internet availability in the 1990s, the voices of those opposed to Samantha being caged up outside Thirsty’s grew stronger.
“A teacher from Interlochen was here and told me she would give me until January to send the bear to (the wild),” Georgia told the Cadillac Evening News at the time. “Or she’d take it to the newspaper. Then she put it on the internet. Now we’ve been getting all kinds of really nasty letters on the internet. They’re coming from California, Wyoming, all over.”
The situation came to a head following an incident in 1998, when a drunken driver crashed into the bear’s cage, igniting a whirlwind of media attention and calls from individuals and animal rights groups to release Samantha to the wild.
What many people might not have realized, Georgia said at the time, is that Samantha lived her entire life at Thirsty’s and likely would not have survived in the wild. She added that three veterinarians told her that moving the bear at her age would actually kill her.
Because of animal rights complaints, a hearing was held in Lansing to determine Samantha’s fate.
“Everybody pushed us to go to this hearing and fight for Samantha,” Georgia said. “We realized she didn’t just belong to us; she belonged to the town. We had lots of local support.”
The hearing determined that because Thirsty’s was the only home Samantha had ever known, she could stay, but that the cage must be doubled in size. Upon the bear’s death, bears in cages would no longer be allowed.
On Friday, June 26, 1998, Samantha enjoyed her last meal of blueberries and cherries, then went down for a nap. She did not wake up.
Samantha lived to be 26 years old, which is several years longer than the average life expectancy of a female bear in captivity.
“We can’t replace her,” Georgia said. “We’re on state land. We could get a permit, I guess, and keep a bear in the back, but not out front. It was just that she had been there so long. Back then, people didn’t care.”
After her death and burial, people placed flowers and messages on Samantha’s cage.
“I’m not very surprised, no,” Georgia said about the outpouring of support from the community. “She was something people think of when they think of Cadillac.”
“A large void has come into a our lives,” reads a statement issued by the owners and employees of Thirsty’s following Samantha’s death. “Samantha, our dear and good friend, no longer waits for us. Her joyful welcome will forever be in the hearts of those who cared for her; and for the many loving and generous friends, who showered her with treats and attention ... This worthy bear is destined to become a lasting memory for everyone who knew her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.