Doug Isanhart is an observant person, which might explain why he has excelled as a soldier and pilot.
The Evart native and now Sears resident said he always had the drive to serve his country and has done so honorably for 22 years in the National Guard. He has been to Iraq, Kosovo and has gone to school to be a helicopter pilot. Due to struggles with claustrophobia, he was unable to complete the final stage of training — the prisoner of war training.
As a result of that training, Isanhart said he now gets anxious when specific conditions are met. Those include feelings of restricted breathing or things over his head, confined spaces that he can't see out of and feel very cramped in. Bright lights in his face also cause a little bit of a response but nothing significant.
His responses to these instigating events are reoccurring nightmares that can persist up to 18 months, or his body starting to initiate the fight or flight response and all that goes along with it. This includes dilated eyes, tunnel vision, hyperresponsiveness to sound and increased respirations.
It was that final part of the Army Flight Training and possibly his service overseas in Iraq that brought out his diagnosis of an adjustment disorder to claustrophobic situations. It was never an issue before, but now it is something he has to be aware of.
He was dealing with his medical condition fine and then last year COVID-19 came into play as did mask-wearing. it didn't take long for Isanhart to realize the mask was bringing about those all-too-familiar feelings of claustrophobia. It was nearly instantaneous. Isanhart said he didn't think wearing a mask was going to be a big deal.
"We started hearing about a mask mandate, so I go to put on a mask and I didn't like it. I wasn't freaking out or throwing things, but I could feel my body react in a way where adrenaline was being produced," he said. "I immediately realized if I lost control, I could have a panic attack or a high anxiety moment."
As hard a pill as it was to swallow, Isanhart said he realized it was him that was the weak link in this scenario. It was a realization he was not used to. So he started to think about how he could make it work in his life. He knew he wasn't in Iraq or some high anxiety situation, but that didn't stop those feeling from coming on. He said he thought about and prayed about how he could still be a contributor to society with the disability he has.
Eventually, he went to a medical provider who, after a brief interaction, was able to say what was going on. While not happy about it, Isanhart said it helped to make what he was going through legitimate.
"I was legitimate in my situation and I got the note from him. I knew it would become an issue," he said.
He met with the administration at his work, told them what the situation was and gave them the document he received from his medical provider. Isanhart said they looked it over and they moved forward together. It wasn't a problem then and hasn't been a problem since at his work, but he can't say the same when he is out in public and not wearing a mask.
As an observant person, Isanhart said it didn't take long for him to pick up on the looks he got when not wearing a mask. Again, being in the military probably has honed his skills at knowing his surroundings. Although he is not a person who cares much about what other's opinions are of him, he said this was different. He said COVID-19 has made a lot of things political.
"I feel like there is social shaming and it is not appropriate. Because I have a disability I have to go on the defensive," he said.
Dr. Jennifer Morse is the Medical Director at Central Michigan District Health Department, Mid Michigan District Health Department and District Health Department No. 10 and she said they too are seeing what Isanhart is experiencing.
There is not an absolute list of things that would clinically allow someone to not have to wear a mask, but it can be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Morse said if someone suffers from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or severe asthma, they would be candidates for not wearing masks. If a person has severe COPD, Morse said there is a delicate balance of carbon dioxide and oxygen. While studies have shown masks don't alter those levels, Morse said those same studies show a COPD patient can have a harder time blowing off carbon dioxide.
Morse said a person dealing with kidney failure also can have medical reasons why they can't wear a mask. While those conditions present problems, Morse said people dealing with abuse or PTSD also can have reasons.
"The trama that it brings back can just be disastrous. I have had patients in my career who had a history of abuse and to get close to examine their face or to put a sheet over them, can be debilitating," she said. "Someone who hasn't gone through that or doesn't know someone who has, can't understand."
She said some people can eventually work through it, but others can't. She said when a person is out in public and not wearing a mask, a person shouldn't just jump to conclusions that they are being difficult or don't believe in wearing masks. Just by looking at someone, you don't know what they are going through or why they aren't wearing a mask. While some people don't wear masks because they don't want to or they think they know better than most, there are some people who can't wear them.
Finally, Morse said if a person is dealing with issues that don't allow them to wear a face mask, they need to make sure they are trying to address them. The silver lining is the pandemic might make them address it and there are resources out there.
"Everyone is stressed out and on edge. The best we can do is to be good to each other without getting defensive and argumentative," she said.
Isanhart has used the pandemic as a reason to continue to expose himself to controlled situations that he hopes will help him to work through this situation. This includes getting back into scuba diving, joining the local fire department, and practicing wearing a mask at home.
"I definitely don't like being the weak link in anything and intend to continue to work through things until I don't have negative responses, but I also believe that should be done at my pace and government mandates will not help that process along; instead, they will most likely exacerbate it," he said.
Although he does have difficulty wearing a mask, He said it is important to note that he is a strong proponent of social distancing, washing his hands frequently, and coughing/sneezing down his shirt or into his elbow. He reads the responses of the people he is around and if they seem uncomfortable with my presence, he will politely excuse himself.
In public, he practices directional breathing where he breathes through his nose or points his head or lips slightly down to direct his respirations to the floor, so any respiratory droplets go to the ground, as compared to a direction that could allow them to stay airborne.
