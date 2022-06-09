Anyone who suffers from seasonal allergies knows it has been bad at times this year.
The itchy eyes, runny nose and cough it’s all part of it. Dr. Martin Dubravec of Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Cadillac said there is a reason it is worse this year than in previous years, and it has a lot to do with the weather.
This year he said there was a late start to the spring and it had a direct impact on when pollination began for certain tree species.
“Trees pollinate for a few days at a time. They do it for one to three weeks and then stop. If they can start in March, it is broken up between March, April and May,” he said. “If it is cold, they will not pollinate. They will delay it and the March and April trees will pollinate in May, so we get a significant pollen dump in May.”
This is what happened this year and while it is not what usually happens, Dubravec said it has happened multiple times since he has been in Cadillac and likely will happen again in the future.
He said soon the trees will finish pollinating and then we will move on to the summer pollinators, which are grasses. He said the grasses will release pollen throughout the summer. The seasonal allergy year will finish with weeds in the fall and most commonly ragweed, according to Dubravec.
“Typically, spring, summer, fall is trees, grasses then weeds and there are exceptions and overlap,” he said. “The trees are still pollinating and the grasses are out, so there is an overlap.”
Dubravec said maple, oak, birch and pine are the most common tree pollen in the region, and of those four species, pine is the most prolific. While pine pollen might be the most prolific, Dubravec said it is not the most notorious allergen. Birch, oak and maple are much worse.
Kentucky blue and rye grasses are the most common grass pollen, while he also said ragweed is by far the most common weed pollen in the region.
While someone’s first inclination might be to close up windows, shut doors and stay inside to stay away from the pollen, Dubravec said he doesn’t recommend doing that. He said there are numerous benefits to being outside and he would rather treat the symptoms of the allergies with medicines or shots.
He said most people can treat their symptoms with over-the-counter medicines, but if those are not doing the job or giving relief, it may be time to see a specialist like him.
“With the appropriate treatment (seasonal allergies) can be controlled. If a person has them (seasonal allergies) they should talk with their doctor about getting appropriate treatment,” he said. “We like the patient to be in the driver’s seat for medical care, so they don’t need a referral to come to see me but it is always good to first start with their family doctor.”
Earlier this year, AccuWeather forecasters did a deep dive on how the weather would influence this year’s allergy season.
According to Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organization based in Princeton, New Jersey, recent research suggested that the growing seasons are becoming longer across the continental United States, which in turn is creating a longer pollen season. That means for those who suffer from seasonal allergies it could prolong the symptoms many sufferers endure.
The weather plays an important role in how much pollen is produced, how it is distributed and how much is in the air at any given time, according to Accuweather. When determining if the pollen levels will be high, average or low, one must take into account important factors like rain, wind and temperature.
On rainy or windless days, pollen has a harder time circulating, which reduces allergy symptoms. Pollen tends to travel more with warm, windy and dry weather, according to Accuweather. Dry conditions and drought can hinder grass and weed growth and reduce certain pollen levels.
According to the allergy forecast by Accuweather, the Cadillac area is expected to endure average grass pollen levels and average weed pollen levels. The peak for grass pollen is expected in July while the peak for weed pollen is expected in August, according to the Accuweather forecast.
