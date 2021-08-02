Summer may be in full swing but the Michigan Public Service Commission is urging Michigan propane customers to explore locking in their supplies now for the propane they will use to heat their homes this winter.
Shopping for the commodity now will help to ensure propane customers have the propane they need as the weather gets colder and demand increases, according to the MPSC. For that reason, the MPSC urges propane users to shop around for the best deals, making sure to research options, ask questions about contracts and get terms in writing.
Before propane users start shopping around, the MPSC has a few things customers should consider, including:
• Providers offer budget plans, pre-pay and fixed-price plans that can save consumers on costs compared to market prices later in the season. Knowing the size of your propane tank and your average propane use can help you avoid not buying enough or buying too much. Customers also should understand prices may increase after the prepaid allotment is used up.
• Be sure to understand possible fees including installation, service, pickup or disconnect, lease or equipment rental and minimum usage requirements, and ask for details before you sign a contract because the additional fees may increase out-of-pocket costs.
• Decide whether it’s more economical to rent or lease a tank from a propane provider; this means safety and maintenance is the responsibility of the provider. Owning a tank can save money but means the customer is responsible for upkeep.
If a propane customer has questions, the MPSC said they need to be sure they have the answers before signing a contract. Questions can include what service, budget and payment options are available, how prices are determined, what fees are possible, how often tanks will be refilled, and how much advance time is needed for delivery outside a normal schedule.
While propane prices aren’t regulated in Michigan, the MPSC said it monitors the propane market to identify irregularities that could lead to price or supply disruptions for the approximately 320,000 Michigan households using propane to heat their homes. The MPSC said each year it publishes statewide average residential prices during the heating season, which starts Oct. 1.
Michigan uses more propane in the residential sector than any other state and the commodity is used the highest in rural areas including 18% of Upper Peninsula residents and 24% in some northern Lower Peninsula counties, according to the MPSC. Propane is used by 8% of Michigan’s population overall, the MPSC said.
For additional tips go to MPSC’s propane consumer tip sheet.
