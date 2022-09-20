Generally, the pitchfork is an agricultural tool with a long, usually, wooden handle with two to five tines. It is used to lift and pitch loose material, such as hay or manure.
Alternatively, the pitchfork has long been used in combination with torches of varied sizes, hastily by angry mobs seeking to attack monsters, witches, and those against whom judgment has been passed. These uses are often in haste, fear and misunderstanding.
While still used for their general purposes, evolution of technology has seen their alternative use replaced by memes, posts and political ads. Still, these metaphorical pitchforks and torches are hoisted in blind and hasty rage based on man’s tendencies of fear and misunderstanding.
There is a strong supply and demand relationship to the metaphorical pitchfork and torch industries. The demand that rests in the dry and brittle hearts of men and women, which may be easily set ablaze.
Get the monsters and witches.
Strike down all crazy liberals.
Demonize all conservatives.
Take away the bullhorns of those whose preaching we do not support.
But, here leave us our pulpits and soap boxes as we are pure and justified.
Go storm that castle.
Brand all the “real” sinners and ignore our bad choices as we are justified.
Mankind has a natural tendency to forgo lessons learned in its past. We would do well to remind ourselves of them on occasion.
As Americans, we champion free speech as if embodied in the actual cloth stripes of our flag. It seems, however, that we often forget its true meaning.
We forget to remind ourselves that we all make bad choices and can all be wrong from time to time. We have forgotten the need, not to be right, but to be able to listen to others, talk through issues, and work through differences for all out benefit.
Judge Learned Hand, a judicial philosopher, spoke about free speech in 1944 at an event called “I am an American Day.“
He began his speech through an often forgotten first step in helping to bring people together; he identified the common ground. Judge Hand reminded the listeners that we have “a faith in a common purpose, a common conviction, a common devotion.”
His Honor then wondered if we “do not rest our hopes too much upon constitutions, upon laws, upon courts.” I think what he meant was that we tend to rest too much on the structural entities and not on what we truly are as a nation – we the people. We are families, friends, neighbors, and communities. We, not our constructs alone, are this nation. What makes us who we are is within our hearts.
The Declaration of Independence recognized the inalienable rights of “preservation of life, and liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” It is that spirit of liberty which guided Judge Hand’s message nearly a century ago and still poignant today.
He said that “liberty lies in the hearts of men and women;” and “when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it.”
So, what is this liberty that lies in the hearts of us – the men and women of this great but imperfect nation?
Judge Hand said, “it is not the ruthless, the unbridled will; it is not the freedom to do as one likes,” as that is actually the “denial of liberty and leads straight to its overthrow.” He then asked, so “what then is the spirit of liberty?”
Judge Hand said, “the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women not too sure that it is right.”
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is a program whose mission is to defend and sustain the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and thought, which, of course, is essential to liberty. In a recent interview, FIRE president Greg Lukianoff took Judge Hand’s statement and said it in a different way. He said that “the spirit of liberty lies not in the ability to say whatever we want in the face of others with a pointed finger; it lies equally in toleration.”
Free speech is a fundamental right in our country. Legally it means that we are free from governmental retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction for our speech.
The Bill of Rights were created to protect us from the government we created in the Articles of our Constitution. In the law, a fundamental right may be infringed upon when there is a legitimate governmental interest, but such restriction may only extend to the least means necessary.
My message today, however, is not merely about the freedom of speech between us and our government. It is, as Judge Hand spoke, about the spirit of liberty and the exercise of free speech between us as citizens.
Where is our tolerance and understanding?
There will always been a tendency in mankind to take to mob mentality. Fear and misunderstanding are innate characteristic challenges to our makeup. However, we need to remember that spirit of liberty shared within our hearts. How we exercise free speech between one another is critical.
Be certain that our children are watching and learning from us.
It is not cancel-culture that causes growth. It is not he who preaches the loudest who is right. Memes and sarcasm do not foster positive conversation, as neither truly captures a side’s identity or beliefs.
May we support intelligent and mature sharing of thoughts to ignite true productive discussion and growth. May we put down our pitchforks and torches, see beyond our fear and misunderstanding, and seek a truly better tomorrow together.
