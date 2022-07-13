CADILLAC — One of the most triumphant and tragic stories to come out of Cadillac during the last 150 years is that of the “Michigan Wildcat” — Adolphus Wolgast, former lightweight boxing champion of the world.
Born on a farm near Cadillac on Feb. 8, 1888, “Ad” was one of 10 children raised by John and Amelia Wolgast.
A diminutive man, Wolgast stood about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 130 pounds. A reporter described his features like this: “... with snappy brown eyes, long black lashes that softened their expression and gave a suggestion of the gentleness of a child gaze, and a good-natured smile.”
Ad received his first fighting experience as a teenager while working as a porter in Cadillac’s Saloon of William Parish. One of his early Cadillac fights was at the Elks Lodge.
According to Cadillac News reports from the time, Ad was introduced to boxing by Johnny Sheridan, a Cadillac character from the days of the first settlement renowned for the whiskey he could drink, his pugilistic skills, his willingness to break up meetings of the Salvation Army or any other “goody” assemblage, and the all-time Cadillac record for misdemeanor arrests.
Sheridan trained Wolgast and eventually took him to Grand Rapids, where he gained some early notoriety by knocking out Eddie Nelson in two rounds. Sheridan himself was in a semi-final match on that card, which drew nearly 300 Cadillac fans to Grand Rapids to see the fight.
After fighting for a time in Grand Rapids, Wolgast went to Wisconsin to continue his career. He fought regularly starting in 1906 and by 1910, had secured a lightweight title match with Oscar “Battling” Nelson.
Wolgast’s legendary fight against Nelson lasted for a grueling 40 rounds. In the 40th, Nelson was so badly battered that the referee stopped the fight. It was stated at the time that there had never been a fight in which primitive instincts were so much on the surface. This was a “battle of cavemen,” according to a newspaper man of the day.
During the fight, both combatants punished each other so brutally that after 25 rounds, “the more squeamish fans among the gathering were begging the referee to end this gory spectacle” — a statement made by Alex Laggis, a sports writer of the time. Wolgast fought when such practices as head butting and fight to the finish matches were allowed. Falls didn’t count in those days either.
Immense crowds gathered in the Cadillac Evening News office, the “Alnu” and the “Budweiser” (local establishments) to listen to the returns of the fight as they were received by telegram.
“During the time the telegrams came excitement ran high,” the newspaper reported. “’Wolgast lands on Nelson’ seemed to be the leading sentence in every one and at those times rapping for order was not heeded. The applause deafened all attempts to read the messages ... When the last message was received — the suspense from the 34th round was awful — the crowd in the Budweiser was a crazy one. Out on the street they rushed and there, under the arc light at the intersection of Mitchell and Harris streets, stood a big bass drum and a few circular saws. Hands from everyone grabbed these instruments and a procession quickly formed and followed the things as far as the Y.M.C.A. building and returned.”
A few weeks after the victorious bout, Wolgast returned to his hometown to much fanfare.
“A crowd of hundreds was at the depot long before the train pulled in, an eager expectant crowd that went wild when the train slowed down and the Wolgast party alighted ... As the train rounded the curve south of the depot, track torpedoes that had been placed on the rails exploded ... The signal at the depot was alright so the engineer slowly pulled into the station. Then he knew somebody was on his train for no sooner had the train stopped then red fuses were burning, roman candles were shooting into the night and the cheers were deafening.”
A description of the entourage that followed Wolgast around during his visit to Cadillac immediately after the championship fight offers a fascinating glimpse into his pampered lifestyle at that time.
“He came like royalty, attended by a retinue. There was his trainer, three or four gentlemen in waiting and dozens of newsboys and others who had recognized him and trailed along after. All during the little visit this “man of the hour” made, the outside door was pushed open and a gang of boys in the hall took turns ‘peeking’ at the hero. Later this crowd had grown so it reached the street and comprised at least 200 who were waiting to see him sally forth. When he was ready to go and rose, a dozen willing hands reached for his coat. The fortunate one who grabbed it held it for the small fighter to get into, with an air of offering incense to a saint.”
Keep this scene in mind, as it offers a stark contrast to the dismal conditions of Wolgast’s life later on, as the toll of battles such as the one with Nelson had already started to take their toll.
Wolgast held the crown of lightweight boxing champion for two years, defending it in the ring 22 times, finally losing it to Willie Ritchie on a foul in 16 rounds in 1912. During his reign as champion, Wolgast had endured two broken arms and appendicitis, which ultimately required surgery.
The years between 1912 and 1920 were busy for Wolgast, who continued to fight while also maintaining his farm in Cadillac and engaging in various other eccentric pursuits.
In September 1913, Wolgast lamented that he was disappointed by the year’s crop yield and blamed his hired workers for “loafing” on the job.
“My men get more work done in a week when I’m home than they do in a month when I am somewhere west of the Rockies,” Wolgast said.
In March 1915, a notice ran in the newspaper indicating that Wolgast had purchased several Siberian rabbits from a dealer in Milwaukee.
“Ad is now taming the rabbits and expects to turn ‘em out to graze as soon as he has them thoroughly trained,” the notice stated. “He hopes to have several hundred Lapland rabbits in time.”
Wolgast also trained extensively for upcoming fights, and his trainers made use of the latest technology to aid in those efforts, including a piano so he could box to music.
“The innovation was tried while Wolgast was going through his stunts,” a Cadillac News reporter wrote. “While the Dutchman was in a heated mix-up with one of his sparring partners, the pianist played ‘Die Wacht am Rhein.’ The former champion dropped his hands and turned around. He wore a look of surprise and afterward asserted it was the first time in his years of experience in the ring that he ever had boxed to music.”
In the years after losing his title, Wolgast even became involved in politics, first advocating for Wexford County to remain a “dry” county, where alcohol is not allowed, to reversing his position a couple of years later.
“Two years ago I issued a statement in favor of local option, thinking at that time local option would be best for Cadillac from a moral standpoint,” Wolgast said. “Since then I find local option does not prohibit, that beer and whiskey, are being shipped here daily in wholesale quantities, and I now think it best, from a moral and financial standpoint, to vote back the licensed, regulated saloon, as the only way to get what we thought we were getting two years ago — through temperance.”
Also during this period, Wolgast had one of his most well-known bouts with “Mexican” Joe Rivers. During this fight, the pair battled for 12 rounds and the outcome was still a tossup when both landed terrific belts at the same instant to start the 13th round. Both men were felled by the blow but Wolgast was the first to stagger to his feet even with a broken left hand and other crippling injuries and was judged the victor.
Years of this sort of punishment added up, and by 1916, it was obvious that Wolgast’s physical and mental health were rapidly deteriorating. That year, at the age of 26, he was adjudged insane by a Michigan court, and in March of the following year, Mrs. Mildred Wolgast was appointed special administrator of her husband’s estate while he was a patient in St. Mary’s Sanitarium in Milwaukee. In April, Wolgast was declared not competent to conduct business affairs, and his wife was named by Probate Judge Breen as guardian of his person and his property.
According to Ad’s brother, Louis, Wolgast was but a shadow of his former self. “Ad only weighs 86 pounds and his hair is rapidly turning gray,” stated Louis, in a letter to a friend. “The chances are he will never leave the Milwaukee sanitarium. Ad wants to become an instructor in boxing in the United States Army, but, of course, he could not do that. His physical condition would not permit it.”
This is where the story gets weird: In an effort to regain his health, Wolgast sought out an experimental form of medical treatment.
“A story of the rejuvenation of Ad Wolgast through the transplantation of goat glands was printed in the Detroit Free Press Sunday,” reads a notice in the Cadillac Evening News on Aug. 18, 1920. D. P. Livingstone Barnes performed the operation on June 22, and claimed there was no reason why the former champion lightweight boxer should not regain his standing the world of sport.
“Those who have seen the fighter working out lately say the operation has changed him from a decrepit shell with one foot in the grave and the other headed toward the insane asylum, to an athlete,” Barnes said. “His mind and body are now normal. His muscles are like steel and his hands can now withstand the hardest punch. He rises at 7 a.m. each day, does road work and skips the rope. Then he tackles the pulley and punching bag. An open-air amphitheater is to be built for his comeback. He will do three four-round boats in California and then go after his lost laurels.”
Despite assurances from Barnes, Wolgast didn’t recover and while he was allowed to fight late into 1920, for all intents and purposes, his professional boxing career was over.
He never fought professional after 1920, but in 1925, Wolgast would go four rounds against a girl boxer, Patty Royer, on the vaudeville card during the Northern District Fair in Wexford County.
He later spent some time as a trainer in a California boxing camp, which was his favorite stomping ground when he was the titleholder. Due to his damaged mental state, he still thought that he was the champ.
In 1927, Wolgast was held on an insanity warrant in Los Angeles after he had become violent. He was committed to Patton State Hospital in California and remained there until his death from a heart ailment in 1955.
In the course of his career, Wolgast fought 145 times and won 85 fights. According to one early writer, Wolgast was worth about $1 million at the peak of his career. Most of the money was earned by placing enormous bets on himself, oftentimes hocking everything that he had.
There are no monuments in Cadillac today honoring Wolgast, but in the past, efforts have been made to recognize his contributions to boxing and the city’s history.
In 1963, Cadillac Evening News sports writer Carl A. Paulsen contacted sports writers throughout the state and urged that Wolgast be in the state’s athletic Hall of Fame. Subsequently in May 1964, Wolgast was inducted into the state’s shrine for sports stars at a special luncheon at the Detroit Rooster Tail restaurant.
Also that year, a large billboard was mounted at the south entrance to Cadillac to announce the city as the birthplace of Wolgast. Chamber of Commerce manager John Toepp said he got the idea for the sign during a trip to the Upper Peninsula. He saw a sign at Laurium pointing out the fact that it was the home city of George Gipp, Notre Dame All-American football player.
