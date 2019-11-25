The weather might be cooling off outside, but things are starting to heat up inside the Wexford County Civic Arena.
Whether it’s on the ice or in the auditorium, the fall and winter months are when the facility is constantly buzzing with activities and events. There are things like pickleball, indoor walking, gun and knife shows, Project Christmas and even professional wrestling events in the auditorium. In the ice arena, one look at the schedule shows that it will be busy for the foreseeable future with tournaments, hockey leagues, drop-ins, learn-to-skate events, and of course, Cadillac Vikings high school hockey practice and games.
The ability to have events in the ice rink this fall and winter was not a given after issues with the facility’s chiller put it in jeopardy.
In October 2018, the facility’s ice-making equipment failed, and as a result, the Wex lost its ice. The equipment that failed consisted of compressors, pumps, a chiller unit, a cooling tower, and piping. Boon Sports Management investigated the technical issues and a temporary fix was found by renting a portable ice-making machine. The cost to rent the needed equipment, however, was $9,500 a month, which was not sustainable.
Boon Sports Management and the Friends of The Wex started a campaign to raise money to purchase new equipment. BSM also deemed the ice-making equipment as the most critical and immediate need facing the facility.
With fundraising underway, Boon Sports Management received some good news.
Wexford County, which still owns the facility, learned that the replacement of the ice-making equipment could be covered under its liability insurance from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority. The county also learned that not only will the fees for equipment rental be reimbursed, but also the full replacement of the faulty equipment.
That equipment was recently installed. Last month it was fired up and ice was made.
BSM and Friends of the Wex spokesperson Mike Figliomeni said it has been more than a year since the chiller catastrophe and it went online just before the start of the new season on Oct. 1.
“In late September, (Wexford County Civic Center Facility Lead) Andrew (Lobos-Nordman) and the gang made the first sheet of ice with the new chiller,‘ Figliomeni said. “Everything is going well with the chiller itself. The ice, after a couple of weeks of tweaking that Andrew was able to do, is as good or better than it has ever been. We have always considered our ice — and many have — to be the best in the north.‘
Lobos-Nordman said the biggest thing was learning the ins and outs of the new chiller. He said while the new chiller is the same unit as what was rented during the last season, they have more control over how it runs. He also said it works much better than the old chiller as it takes less than a day to get ready to make the ice instead of three days.
“It only took about 18 hours to drop from a warm slab of cement to freezing level,‘ Lobos-Nordman said. “It was an eye-opening experience.‘
With the money raised by Boon Sports Management and the Friends of The Wex no longer needed to address the ice-making issue, it opens the door for a different project to be looked at.
Other potential projects include replacing the HVAC systems, which date back to the 1970s in the auditorium and 20 years in the ice arena. Also, several areas of the auditorium’s roof need replacing due to being at the end of their useful life. Finally, the facility’s parking lot needs repairs, including drainage and resurfacing. Another big-ticket item is the dehumidifier, Figliomeni said.
Without a properly functioning dehumidifier, Figliomeni said there could be the failure of the structure itself. Humidity causes fog, condensation, mildew, odors, and rust and dehumidification systems remove moisture from the air and eliminate these problems.
Figliomeni said currently they are looking at purchasing a new dehumidifier. Although the equipment is not as costly as the chiller, it is still a large-ticket item.
When it comes to the heating and cooling system a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Passport grant has been submitted to help with the cost associated with replacing the HVAC system. In September, there was a preliminary decision made to determine which applications will be considered finalists. The ultimate decision won’t be made until December, Figliomeni said.
Anyone who goes to the Wex after significant rain, or in the winter/spring when snowmelt and refreezing occurs knows there are some issues with the parking lot. The issues are more than just filling holes and restriping as the drain on the north end of the parking lot has failed.
Figliomeni said the discussions of replacing what is there or trying to repair what is there are being had. The cost of replacing the parking, which would include asphalt, new subsurface, drainage, repaving and some additional parking for overflow, is hundreds of thousands of dollars.
To help with the parking lot issue, Figliomeni said repairs are being made to a drain until the larger issue can be addressed.
Although many projects still need to be addressed, Figliomeni said they hope all residents see the work being done and not just the 2,000 to 3,000 people who come to the facility weekly from October-March.
“We have stressed from the beginning we would be good stewards of the limited public funding ($50,000 annually from Wexford County) we get and I think we have proven that,‘ Figliomeni said.
