LAKE CITY — Living Light Christian Church in Lake City has hosted “The Winter Carnival‘ for many years as a festive event for individuals with special needs. Each year the carnival has a different theme, and this year the theme is “Toy Story.‘
“There just is not enough things in the winter, especially for families with disabilities,‘ said Nancy Schaafsma, one the carnival organizers. “There just is not the opportunity. You just don’t take your sled and go sledding down the hill with a wheelchair.‘
The winter carnival is a two-day event. The first day is full of activities for participants of any age, and it is intended to be milder and quieter for those who do not tolerate busy environments well. The second day is geared toward kids from 3 to 12 years old. Even though each day targets a different audience, no one will be turned away from either event.
Both days include all kinds of activities — a bounce house, a bubble machine, games with prizes, a puppet show, many carnival-themed games, crafts, hotdogs, popcorn, and a cotton candy machine. Schaafsma said that one game that has been a favorite with participants in past years is the “cake walk.‘ In this, players move past numbered prizes while music plays. When the music stops, whoever is closest to the prize with the announced number wins that prize. It is very similar to musical chairs, except you win prizes instead of getting eliminated each round.
Schaafsma said that caregivers and family members are encouraged to come as well, and that participation has continued to increase over the years. Last year, the carnival on Saturday attracted about 300. Attendance on Friday has continued to increase as well. This year, Schaafsma said that she has ordered 200 name tags in preparation for Friday.
“The Winter Carnival‘ is open to the public and is free. Both events will take place at Living Light Christian Church at 7700 W. Blue Road in Lake City. The first carnival is 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, and the second carnival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.
