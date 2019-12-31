The year in giving

CADILLAC — Donations were down in 2019 at one major charity in the Cadillac area.
But don’t blame Scrooge.
“It was down,‘ said Pat Goggin, director of the United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties, which collects donations throughout the year and distributes the funds to other charities and non-profits. “Quite honestly, it’s been down a little each year.‘
Most United Ways in other communities are in a similar position.
“This is not a local phenomenon — very few United Ways are increasing donations,‘ Goggin explained. The ones that are gaining tend to offer their own programs. But that’s not the local philosophy.
“Our feeling has been, if that need is identified, let’s find someone who is an expert in doing that and help them be successful ... rather than us taking that on,‘ Goggin said.
The Cadillac Area Community Foundation, which serves a similar function as the United Way in that the Foundation picks charities and projects to support, says some donors were new in 2019.
“It is a great reflection on the community when our donors continually support the Cadillac Area Community Foundation each year,‘ Doreen Lanc, executive director of the foundation, told the Cadillac News in an email. “The many charitable donations we have received in the past month will have a significant impact on our community.‘
Goggin says that reduced donations to the United Way do not reflect a reduced spirit of philanthropy in the local community. It’s the opposite.
There are so many other ways to give. Online, there are Facebook campaigns and GoFundMe campaigns.
There are special events, like the United Way’s own murder mystery or Dancing With the Y Stars, which benefits the YMCA.
“You could go to a fundraiser every week of the year if you wanted to,‘ Goggin said.
Charities are getting smart about attracting donations directly, rather than going through United Way or foundations.
“I feel that United Way’s job, at the end of the day, is to help people be philanthropic,‘ Goggin said.
When people donate directly to OASIS instead of sending the money to the United Way first, Goggin says he doesn’t mind. While it might not goose the numbers of his own campaign, direct donations to charities show that giving is strong in the community.
“People are very willing to help others,‘ Goggin praised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.