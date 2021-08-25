CADILLAC — Around this time last year, the Wexford County Clerk’s Office said they were looking at a total of 64 marriage licenses. Now, one year later, they’ve counted a total of 101 licenses, and they’re suspecting it’s because of the pandemic.
Life came to a stand-still for most of 2020, and for some people, that meant putting their weddings on hold.
Venues, catering and photography are a few examples of cancellations that had to be made, and when you’re a business that offers it all, that could create chaos. It did for Manton-based wedding service, Lasting Memories by Kate.
“We’re the only company in Michigan that does everything for weddings,” co-owner Robert Priest said. “Cater, cake, DJ, photography, bartend. We’ve married people. We do invitations, bouquets. I mean, we do it all.”
When the shutdowns began, Priest’s focus was making sure his customers remained satisfied. For those who wanted to cancel, they received a full refund.
Many of his other clients wanted to push through and make their event happen, so Priest offered an alternative.
“I talked a couple of venues into investing in tents. Just put tents out the back,” he said. “You don’t give your clients an option. At that time, they couldn’t be inside at all, so I give him an option to do it under a tent.”
From that point on, Priest and his wife, Kate, said they assumed it was going to be a dead year, but when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer decided to open the state, he said “it went completely berserk.” With the influx of events from postponers and cancellations, they’ve been double booking for most of the season.
The night before an event, Priest said he does a full set-up for his staff of 13 to use the next day, so the increase in bookings has put a lot more weight on his shoulders.
Although it’s been a stressful adjustment, he said the exposure is a silver lining.
“I mean, our name is getting out there so heavy right now. You know, a lot of new clients,” he said. “I am almost completely booked next year for two or three weddings every weekend.”
Lasting Memories by Kate didn’t lose a single client throughout the pandemic, and they’ve been taking on new clients every day. Priest said he doesn’t see the double bookings ending any time soon.
The wedding planning process was full of uncertainty for Cadillac bride Cara Strom, who was officially married on Aug. 6.
When she got engaged in December, initial steps in the planning process, like touring venues, was still a possibility, but as COVID continued to worsen and the northern region of the state started to close, the future of her wedding became fuzzy.
“So our venue was in Grand Rapids, and the biggest issue was Grand Rapids often was in a different phase than we are up here up north, and our venue was all indoors,” Strom said. “And so that also posed a difficult challenge, when you’re talking about headcount and how many people you could have in an enclosed space versus an outdoor tent and those sorts of things.”
If the wedding was canceled, Strom said the venue would not have refunded her money, which was the largest proponent of her stress. Regarding couples who decided to cancel or postpone, Strom said she now understands the hopefulness that comes with wanting your wedding to be what you pictured in your head.
“If you are picturing your day there, it’s hard to picture it somewhere else, like nothing compares to that,” she said. “There was just all that offshoot of like: do we wait, do we just choose to do something different, but then that’s how you remember your day, right? If you choose to do something different, then that’s where you are, so yeah, I could see why people waited for that reason.”
Estimating the number of guests was something that changed frequently in Strom’s planning. With restrictions, they had considered reducing their guest list to 25 people. Canceling the wedding altogether was a decision she considered as well, but Strom and her then-fiance continued with their wedding planning.
“The other thing that I just kept thinking was like, it’ll be OK, we’ll figure it out,” she said. “You want to get married, and that’s the goal, right? And so regardless, if you have to do it at a certain place, or if you do it in your backyard, you get married, and that’s the end result of that.”
Strom didn’t have to face the double booking issues that Robert Priest had mentioned. Their venue was set, and Strom knew exactly which vendors she wanted on her team from the start, but she knew that wasn’t the case for other couples.
“We were thankful to plan enough in advance. I think had we waited for any vendor, we would have been up a creek without a paddle,” she said. “I think it did get pretty messy for people. We just planned out enough in advance we didn’t have a ton of that, like bargaining for trying to find our vendors or anything like that.”
There weren’t other couples in Strom’s life who were also preparing for a wedding at that time, but through speaking with her own vendors, she said they were booked well into 2023.
When the time to walk down the aisle arrived, it was on Strom’s original date, and there were nearly 100 people there thanks to the state fully opening at the start of the summer. A piece of advice Strom would give to future couples is to book your venue and vendors early and to cherish the moment.
“I think it’s just the biggest day, because it does go by so fast,” she said. “That sounds so cliche, but it really does.”
