'The Year of the Dog' movie to be available for streaming on April 7

Those hoping to see a recently released independent film at the GQT Cadillac 4 in February were disappointed when it didn’t come to the silver screen, but soon they will be able to stream it.
Recently, it was announced that Ohio-based Good Deed Entertainment acquired the digital rights to the feature film, “The Year of the Dog,” and it is slated for release on April 7. It will be available to rent or buy on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, DirecTV, Dish, Xfinity Cable and VUDU.
The film takes the audience on the journey of the film’s writer, co-director, producer and lead actor Rob Grabow’s character, a loner alcoholic struggling with addiction. The character is trying to stay sober long enough so he can see a parent who is nearing the end of their life.
The film’s other main character is a stray rescue dog portrayed by an animal actor and Siberian Husky, Caleb. The film shows the connection Grabow’s character has with the dog and how they both change for the better from that connection.
Grabow told the Cadillac News recently the movie is about healing after an experience of suffering. It also is about how two loners can come together to make each other whole. For that reason, Grabow said he wanted to give back to organizations that help to connect people with rescue dogs and cats.
During the film’s run, he partnered with local shelters and donated 5% of what the film made while shown in the communities. Grabow said he was planning to partner with the Missaukee County Humane Society during the film’s Cadillac showings, however, that never happened because it never was shown locally due to logistical issues.
