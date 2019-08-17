LAKE CITY — Bob Kmiec, who lives near Lake City, goes by a different name at Ardis Missaukee District Library.
Kmiec is known as “Lego Bob‘ whenever he attends its Lego Club, held at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
“I look forward to the meetings,‘ Kmiec said, where he helps kids build Lego creations.
Library director Laura Marion said the club started about three years ago. The library was given donations and picked up Legos from garage sales to buy kits and create a collection.
The whole program lasts about an hour and after kids are done making their creations the Legos are displayed with the child’s name by it in a main library display case.
If a child doesn’t want to do a structured kit they can get into a box with mixed Legos and “just go at it,‘ she said.
“Their imagination is the limit,‘ Marion said.
During the school year, the club is focused on first and fifth-grade kids. But, because of siblings during the summer, it can range from preschool up into sixth and seventh grade.
Marion said they are finding that more and more kids compliment each other on what they are doing at the club, which is an important skill.
The kids also bounce ideas off each other for what they’re working on. Every once in a while kids will work together on projects and help each other out.
But when they’re done the kids always tidy up and the Lego creations stay in the library. Seeing the displayed creations helps get other kids interested and involved, she said.
Before the next club, library staff will empty the display case and put the Legos back for the next round of kids to play with them.
Some kids are unsure of what they are doing at first, but they get more into the building process as they progress. You can just see the kids’ brains working, seeing what angle they want to take, Marion said.
Kmiec said the best way to build with Legos is to follow the instructions clearly. Sometimes kids get creative but they don’t build what they intended, which can be frustrating for them.
He has a crane at the library that’s over a foot tall, around 15 or 16 inches, and he’ll challenge kids to build something that the crane can pick up.
The kids are pretty receptive to getting instructions and Marion’s pretty good at spotting the kids that need help, he said.
Kmiec said it’s a very good feeling being able to help and the parents at Lego Club thank him for spending time with the kids.
He thinks people like Legos because of “the creativity of it" and "the challenge of creating something."
He likes talking to people and sharing his knowledge with kids who are three generations away from him at the club. He could be working with future engineers by doing this, Kmiec said.
Kids like Rachael Neal’s son, who decided to tackle an aircraft carrier kit with “Lego Bob.‘
As a mother, Rachel Neal said she has to intentionally balance technology with her kids. She can’t shelter them from technology and has to figure out how to engage their brains without technology.
When she and her kids went to the library, the kids were going to use their Kindles on the library’s WiFi. But then they saw there was a Lego Club, something without technology that they could physically get their hands on later.
Neal said it got their creative juices flowing and when they put their mind to it they got really invested in it.
The family had been visiting the area from Holland, and for someone from the Grand Rapids area, it was really nice to be in Northern Michigan for a week.
They got to enjoy a slower pace but also have resources like the Lego Club.
“We loved the Lake City/Cadillac area,‘ Neal said. “It was awesome.‘
