CADILLAC — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners seat in District 6 in the upcoming August Primary.
Candidates seeking the District 6 nomination include incumbent Julie Theobald and challenger Nate McConnell. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions. The questions and each candidate’s responses to them are what follow.
JULIE THEOBALD
Q; Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I was born to John and Nancy Carpenter 48 years ago. I have lived in my district for that entire time. I am running as a Republican. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services that I obtained from Baker College of Cadillac. I have been married to my husband, Joe for 28 years. We have two children, Joey, a welder at Cadillac Fabrication and Jilleanna, currently on maternity leave, from B.C. Pizza, after having our second preemie grandson. I stand for open and honest government that is accountable for any/all time and money.
Q: What do you believe are the most significant issues facing Wexford County With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: I can’t pick any one single issue as the biggest, for there are several. We need all government representatives to work smoothly together to have the least amount of breakdowns in our government. To assist with this, I will continue to make myself available to fellow commissioners, city council, constituents and anyone else necessary to get the job done. I also believe throwing money at an issue does not make it go away. It only gives you an extra issue to deal with, such as where that money then comes from. We have all trimmed our household budgets and government should not have a free money card at taxpayers’ expense. It’s wrong to overspend at any level.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: See answers to question 2.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: I believe that policies, procedures and listening to our residents of Wexford County is the most important responsibility of a commissioner. Attending our county committees, Michigan Association of Counties conferences and liaison meetings are so very important. This is how we learn and relay the important changes back to our board and residents. Advocating for my district is my top priority.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: Absolutely not!
NATE MCCONNELL
Q; Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I am 44 years old, married and have three children. In 1997, I relocated to Cadillac after graduating from Reed City High School. I obtained my Bachelor of Human Services degree from Baker of Cadillac and currently have a full-time career utilizing the degree. For the past four years, I have worked with Project Christmas helping to organize the program. Since 2018, I have been a member of the Elks and am also a member of Ducks Unlimited. It is my intent to be more transparent with the citizens of Wexford County with what is going on so that I can be the voice for District 6. For the last 24 years, I have had the opportunity to work with a local municipality on budgets and operations. I am running for commissioner to help ensure that we continue to have a great community to raise our families.
Q: What do you believe are the most significant issues facing Wexford County With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: As with any organization, the budget and budget shortfalls are always a top priority. There are ARPA funds that can help take care of issues that may help ease issues in the future as it relates to the county’s infrastructure. One of the issues the county is facing is similar to places all over Michigan. That issue is the retention of employees. There has been a turnover of employees in several departments within the county. We need to look into this issue and find ways that we can not only retain employees but attract them to come to work for Wexford County as well. I would like to research other communities and their retention programs to see what might work for us and take those ideas to the individual departments.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: Without being a current county commissioner, it is difficult to truly know some areas of concern that are not discussed in public. One priority for the county is employment recruitment/retention. Some employees are leaving the county for other employment opportunities for various reasons. Some of these jobs that the employees are leaving involve some long-term professional training. The county invests a large amount of money in training that is required for their employment. It is important to look into why the employees are leaving and what would have helped them make the decision to stay. We also need to look into ways to recruit employees who have a potential to remain employed with us long term. The retention issues can result in budget concerns.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: The core responsibilities of the county commissioners are budgets and policies. We need to ensure that each department has a proper budget and can effectively operate within that budget. With that being said, there is going to be a time in which the budget is tight and specific departments are going to be affected. It is important to work closely with the department heads and look for ways to adjust the budget with the least amount of impact to employees and the services the department provides. One of the other core responsibilities is policies. The commissioners need to monitor things that are happening and be proactive in the policies they develop or monitor. This will help keep Wexford County proactive with future issues rather than being reactive after something has happened.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: I have not been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor.
