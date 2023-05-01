LANSING — Two Wexford County Commissioners were honored as part of the 44 county commissioners from across the state who graduated recently from the Michigan Association of Counties’ County Commissioner Academy.
Julie Theobald and Ben Townsend were presented with a certificate of their accomplishment by MAC Board President Stan Ponstein of Kent County during a session of the 2023 Michigan Counties Legislative Conference.
“We commissioners are always learning how to better represent our constituents in everything we do,” Townsend said. “I appreciate both MAC and Michigan State University for having the courses, which we need to become better commissioners.”
County Commissioner Academy was started by MAC in 2019 as a professional development program for commissioners incorporating a series of events and workshops focused on the day-to-day responsibilities of a Michigan county commissioner. Commissioners earn “credits” by participating in MAC conferences, webinars and other special briefings by such partners as Michigan State University Extension and the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“Certification” is offered at two different levels: “Certified” is reached at 10 hours, while “Advanced” is reached at 20 hours.
