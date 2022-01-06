CADILLAC — It’s an issue that’s been growing for almost a decade, but entities at the local and city levels are working to close the gap on the housing shortage in Cadillac and surrounding areas.
In 2019, an analysis by Housing North was done to determine the level of need for housing in Wexford County through 2025. Their conclusion regarding rental properties was that the area requires about 1,402 units.
Individuals seeking low income housing and units that sit in the center between low income and large family homes were the target renter demographic outlined in the analysis.
Based on the group’s research, a person making $26,000 per year or less would fall into the low income range, requiring a rent of about $650. Just above that range would be individuals in the “middle ground,” making anywhere from $28,000 to $40,000 per year. Their projected affordable rent would be between $700 and $1,000.
So, what kind of progress has been made since those numbers were set?
As far as affordable housing goes, New Hope Shelter Case Manager, Michelle Munn, said there isn’t enough. Working at the shelter for a little over three years, Munn has seen the demand for housing grow, but said it’s become more difficult in the last year.
“They’re saving the money, they’re working hard to look for places, and yet, they can’t find anything,” she said. “So we end up giving them longer than their 90-day period that we usually have them in here, and that means that we can’t serve other people that need it, because, we don’t have anywhere else for them to go.”
When shelter residents put out applications for low income housing, Munn said there’s often a year-long waitlist, or more. In recent months, she said there have been a few free units, but in general, once people lock down their housing, they don’t let go. One-bedroom units in particular are almost impossible to find, according to Munn, and when it’s a single person, the cost of renting a two-bedroom is typically too high.
Witnessing the impact that housing difficulties can have on shelter residents is frustrating for Munn.
“They’re doing everything they need to do, and they just keep hitting these brick walls where there’s no place to rent, there’s no place for that, and they don’t want to be here,” she said. “They want their own place, especially if they have kids or something. They want their own place. They’re not just hanging out here because it’s fun.”
Regarding new developments like the Cadillac Lofts, Munn said she doesn’t see those being helpful for people coming out of the shelter.
What the lofts and other housing developments intend to do, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia, is offer a place of residence for all categories of people and attract a growing workforce.
“The city of Cadillac is prime to see several new housing developments take place within the next couple of years,” he said. “All of which will help to continue to chip away at the ever-growing need of providing housing for people at all levels.”
The first of two Cadillac Lofts buildings has already been constructed with two businesses in the lower level. Site work for the second building has already begun.
“As we look forward to the next phase of Cadillac Lofts development, we’re also very much looking forward to seeing future redevelopment activities take place at the former Speed’s Automotive building and the former Northwoods Hotel building, both also downtown,” Peccia said.
Speed’s Automotive Supply is in the process of being redeveloped into a mixed use commercial and residential space by retired AKWEL employee Leland Richards. Currently, Richards and his wife own a small development company, which is how they took on the Speed’s property a little over a year ago.
Similarly to Munn at New Hope Shelter, Richards also saw the need for housing grow in recent years. During his time at AKWEL, he saw how the housing shortage was a blockade for bringing in a new work force.
“When you try to bring someone to town to do a job, there’s no place for them to live,” he said.
When completed, Richards’ project will bring 14 units of one- and two-bedroom apartments styled with what he describes as an industrial, updated feel. If a letter of intent from the state can be received in March, then groundbreaking is expected to begin in April. Based on that timeline, the project will be completed by 2023.
Considering the desperation for new units, Richards expects the Speed’s project to fill up within a week of completion. What he’s aiming to do with this project is cater to “the unserved middle.”
“I think the idea is that Cadillac needs some of everything,” he said. “You need some affordable housing that’s also single family homes.”
Through this process, Richards said he’s experienced overwhelming support from the city, and it’s been crucial in feeling confident in his commitment to the project.
“I think all of the stakeholders, the city, the related stakeholders have been really supportive, and that’s one of the things I love about working in Cadillac.”
Although movement is being made with current projects, the city hopes that its development will encourage others to take up the same task.
“I think I can say that the city of Cadillac has been very engaged and has embraced this issue wholeheartedly to try to do everything that we can,” Peccia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.