There are plenty of chances to bag a buck, deer in December

December is a last chance in many ways.
For example, Dec. 24 is the last chance to get a Christmas present for a loved one or friend, while Dec. 31 is the last chance to make good on that New Year’s Resolution before making a new one. For hunters, and deer hunters in particular, it also is the last chance to harvest a deer until next fall’s season.
With the first two stages of the deer hunting season completed, DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said it is hard to make any early impressions about what the overall deer harvest for the 2021 season will be like.
“Deer hunting traffic was different last year when compared to 2019 and this year was different due to online reporting, continued COVID restrictions and different office hours,” he said. “It’s hard to make any early impressions about what harvest will look like for the area.”
He said the online survey will again help get that information as will the new online reporting hunters can utilize for the first time this season. He said one positive was weather throughout the recently ended firearm season was very good. He said the first few days of the season had good weather and that continued for most of the firearm season.
He also said there haven’t been any harsh winters in the last few years so there aren’t going to be any residual effects that could play a role in hunter success numbers for the 2021 deer season.
“Some people had their best year, some had their worst year and a lot had a normal year,” Richardson said based on the limited conversations he had with hunters. “I’m not concerned with a lack of harvest, but I don’t know, within a few percentage points, if it will be higher or lower than past seasons.”
As for the remaining deer hunting opportunities, Richardson said while late archery season, muzzleloading season and the late antlerless seasons don’t get as much fanfare as the previous archery and firearm seasons, they are still great opportunities for hunters to get a deer.
Late archery deer hunting
The late archery deer hunting season is open through Jan. 1. Valid licenses for this season include a deer hunting license, a deer combo license or an antlerless deer hunting license. Hunters in the Upper Peninsula may not use a crossbow during the late archery season unless hunting in the Chronic Wasting Disease Core Area or possessing a special permit to hunt with a modified bow.
Muzzleloader deer hunting season
The muzzleloader deer hunting season is open Dec. 3 through Dec. 12, statewide. In Zone 3 (southern Michigan) and the counties of Oceana, Muskegon, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland and Bay, all legal firearms may be used during the muzzleloader deer hunting season; you must follow the limited firearm deer zone requirements when hunting within that zone. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, only muzzleloading firearms may be used.
Hunters in the Lower Peninsula may harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer during the muzzleloader season on a deer or deer combo hunting license.
Late antlerless firearm season
The late antlerless firearm deer hunting season is open Dec. 13 to Jan. 1 in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units. Valid hunting licenses for the season include an antlerless deer, deer or deer combo license.
The late antlerless deer hunt is a private-land-only hunt. You may only harvest antlerless deer during the late antlerless season, and you may use an antlerless deer hunting license or an unused deer or deer combo hunting license to take an antlerless deer.
