CADILLAC — Since March 24 and probably before, many people have had a lot of extra time on their hands.
Maybe they have used that time to get caught up on household chores, reading or even television shows or movies they haven't had time to watch but do now. It also is likely they have had a lot of time to think about a myriad of things.
For those who are at the highest risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, the last few weeks likely have been scary. Do you go out? Are you safe? How do you get the items you need? All are valid questions and for some, the answers are not easy or they don't like them.
For those who are senior citizens, thoughts of their mortality and the questions about if their affairs are in order if something happens to them might have come up.
While these are not an easy topic to think about or discuss, there is help out there even during this current pandemic.
Wexford County Council on Aging Community Health Advocate Deb Simon said senior citizens need to know there are options and if they call the COA they can help. She said if the person has a simple estate there are ways to have simple wills and ways to organize the information for their family or whomever.
She said the Michigan Legislature has issued a booklet entitled, "Planning for Your Piece of Mind: A Guide to Medical and Legal Decisions. It was designed to assist anyone in pre-planning by providing frequently asked questions and general information on MIPeace of Mind Registry, Funeral Representative designation, Michigan's Statutory Will and Patient Advocate law, and organ donation.
"The more information you have the better," Simon said.
The booklet is available online at www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/Publications/PeaceofMind.pdf, but Simon said they have the booklets at the COA offices. If needed, a senior citizen can call the COA and it can be mailed to them. She also said they can call a free legal service, Legal Services of Northern Michigan, at 888-941-9599. They will be prompted to leave a message and someone will call them back, according to Simon.
"I think anyone out there who is an advocate for seniors in the community will say we are here for you. If you have questions or concerns reach out and talk to us," Simon said. "We can get you the answers. We can direct you so you feel safe."
Attorney Nathan Piwowarski said many people are thinking about having their affairs order during the pandemic.
Almost all estate planning documents must be witnessed in the physical presence of the person signing them and most of them should also be signed by a notary including powers of attorney, wills, and trusts, according to Piwowarski. When it comes to things such as deeds, those must be notarized.
There also are restrictions on who can witness documents. For example, Piwowarski said a spouse, child, or any other presumptive heir cannot witness a patient advocate designation. He also said healthcare providers cannot sign your patient advocate designation. All of this is very challenging if you want to keep yourself and others safe by following the social distancing guidelines, according to Piwowarski.
"At our firm (McCurdy, Wotila, and Porteous, PC), we are continuing to help people put together their estate plans. But it is challenging," he said. (Wednesday), I am witnessing documents for clients who are 'essential workers' under the executive order."
To achieve that, Piwowarski said they are signing while sitting in their car and then he is signing separate pages from his car. When it is safe to do so, they will put the counterparts back together. These measures work well enough for urgent cases, but he worries about what will happen when quarantined, hospitalized people need to create patient advocate designations.
Piwowarski said he is volunteering for a joint committee of the State Bar of Michigan’s sections for Probate and Estate Planning, and Elder Law and Disability Rights. These sections have proposed an emergency executive order allowing lawyers to remotely witness and notarize Michiganders’ signatures, according to Piwowarski.
"We have shared this proposal with the governor’s legal team, but it is not clear if and when the governor would issue this executive order," Piwowarski said. "I respect that the Governor’s team is juggling many urgent and important priorities at the moment. In the meantime, we are working creatively to serve our clients’ estate planning needs."
