CADILLAC — On occasion who hasn't uttered these five words — There is nothing to do.
While many children undoubtedly say this phase from time to time, it likely also has been said by their parents and other adults around the state and in the Cadillac area. Locals might think this way on occasion, but the thousands of people who visit Cadillac and the surrounding area annually and infuse millions of dollars into the economy would disagree.
That was the topic of discussion by Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joy Van Drie when she recently spoke to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
Her agency markets fun and the job is simple — bring people to the Cadillac area. The CAVB covers an area that spans north to Buckley, south to LeRoy, east to Merritt and west to Wellston.
"We like to call ourselves the office of fun. We are promoting everything that you can do that is fun to do," she said.
Van Drie said over the years the CAVB has evolved to include an interactive website at cadillacmichigan.com, an email list of more than 20,000, and a social media presence across multiple platforms. It also includes the publishing of a visitor's guide that is direct mailed to more than 20,000 addresses and 15,000 additional local and statewide outlet distribution, trade shows and more.
She also said the success of this marketing is attributed to the partnerships the CAVB has made including the Cadillac Area Trails Collaborative, Meetings and Group Market Collaborative and regional and statewide connections. These partnerships include the Pure Michigan campaign, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the West Michigan Tourist Association, Great Lakes Fisherman's Digest and Michigan's Great Outdoors/Northern Michigan Trails.
"We don't live in a 'Field of Dreams' type world. We have to let people know what is going on," Van Drie said. "We have been more aggressive in letting people know what we have going on in the Cadillac area."
It appears that people are getting that message.
According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation visitor spending data from 2011-2017, Wexford County saw an 85% increase during that time. Total visitor spending jumped from nearly $70 million in 2011 to just over $130 million in 2017. The upward spending trend was not just in Wexford County but also in neighboring counties, regionally and as a state, Van Drie said. These numbers included spending generated from lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and transportation.
In Missaukee County, visitor spending during that time frame increased 15% (nearly $36 million to roughly $41 million). Osceola County saw an increase of 20% (roughly $96 million to nearly $116 million).
So when is the busiest time of year? The answer to that question is not quite what you think. Of course, it is a no-brainer to think summer is a busy time, which it is. The area boasts a myriad of lakes, trails, rivers, camping opportunities and access to many other outdoor encounters such as fishing. There also are the numerous golf courses that pepper the communities of the Cadillac area and northern Michigan. Let's not forget the unique shops and dining experiences.
With Cadillac conveniently smack dab in the middle of all of those opportunities, it only makes sense that people would want to come here in the summer.
The other obvious busy season is the winter.
The Cadillac area has miles upon miles of groomed snowmobile trails, cross country skiing and snowshoeing opportunities as well as downhill skiing. Again, there are the shopping and dining experiences that only can add to the attractiveness.
Van Drie said autumn also is starting to take off as a busy season for the area. Whether it is the various festivals, such as the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, fall color tours, pumpkin patches or other fall fun opportunities, people are starting to take notice of what the Cadillac area has to offer during the fall.
"In the past, we would have a huge slow down once school started and that would continue until January," Van Drie said. "Now we have a slow down for two weeks in September and then it ramps up for fall color."
Another thing that draws people to the area is the KISS monument, Van Drie said. While the story of KISS's visit to Cadillac in 1975 is well-known throughout the area, it also is a draw for the diehard fans of the band. Whether it is day traffic or on the weekend, people come to Cadillac to see the monument and take the KISStory tour. This includes musicians and celebrities such as Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.
Moving forward, Van Dries said there are things her office will be focused on. At the forefront is the need for indoor activities for children during inclement weather or in the winter. She said the Wexford County Civic Center is attempting to address that, but they're also are other opportunities.
She said a year ago the CAVB hired Kathy Morin to focus on attracting groups and conferences to the area. Weekends are busy but there is still room for growth from Sunday through Thursday. That is where bringing in groups or conferences can help fill that spending void.
"Millions have seen what is going on in the Cadillac area. New people have come to the area but the travel industry is changing," she said. "Ten years ago, people would go to the same spot year after year. Today it takes more money to capture people who are in the dream stage for their vacations to get them to come to Cadillac. Every dollar we put in has to be strategically placed."
