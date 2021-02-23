CADILLAC — Leigh Niece doesn't remember a lot about the early days of his COVID-19 diagnosis.
But he does remember being hospitalized for his coronavirus infection and remembers the kindness with which he was treated.
"Over a six-day period there was never anybody that was cross," Leigh, 70, recalled.
Leigh's wife Lucie told the Cadillac News that her husband had tested positive for the virus right before Christmas. At first, it seemed like he had a mild case, but then his condition worsened.
"I didn't notice that I was getting lower and lower on oxygen," Leigh explained. "We've been married for 45 years, so she knew when to throw me in the car to make me go to the hospital."
Lucie said it seemed like Leigh was beating COVID-19 but then he stopped eating when he lost his ability to taste and smell. His body slowed down.
"You could hear labored breathing," Lucie said. Lucie had picked up an oxygen monitor when Leigh tested positive for the virus and was in regular contact with Leigh's doctor and nurse team. When the nurse learned that Leigh's oxygen had dropped to 50-60 (it's supposed to be in the 90s), it was clear that Leigh needed more help.
"She said, 'Lucie, you've got to get him to the ER,'" Lucie recalled.
Leigh's doctor arranged for Lucie to receive special permission to remain with Leigh in the ER because "he wasn't as lucid as he should have been," Lucie said (she also had COVID-19 but fared much better than Leigh).
"The ER staff was wonderful, they immediately got him hooked up to the oxygen," Lucie said. "And I just sat back and watched them."
Lucie described the staff as kind and thorough.
"It's like they knew what they were doing and they knew how to do it," Lucie said. "It was just boom boom boom boom."
Once Leigh was admitted to the hospital and left the ER, Lucie went home—Munson wasn't allowing COVID-19 patients to have visitors at the time.
Leigh was hospitalized at Munson Cadillac Hospital for about a week.
"They were just very wonderful," Leigh said of the hospital workers.
"I do remember waking up a little bit as I'm being wheeled into ICU and, you know, because we're a small town ... there were at least three people that I knew on the way," Leigh said.
Leigh's lungs still aren't 100%, he said.
While in the hospital, he pushed himself to get better. But not anymore.
"The doctor basically said, testing the limits isn't really what's going to make me heal," Leigh said.
What will make him heal?
"Doing what (the doctor) says," Leigh quipped; oxygen, lung steroids and an inhaler are all part of his regimen. "No more testing the limits."
Leigh said he reached out to the Cadillac News about his COVID-19 experience because he wanted people to know how kind the hospital workers (from medical to cleaning staff) are.
"The main thing is when you get there, not only be cooperative but be determined to help yourself," Leigh said. "Be determined to not just lay there and expect them to wave a magic wand over you, because that's not going to get it done. And just realize that these people are human."
