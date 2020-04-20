CADILLAC — You probably don’t need to go to the store. There’s probably enough in your fridge and pantry to make something edible — delicious, even.
Abra Berens doesn’t know exactly what’s in your kitchen. But the executive chef, former farmer and cookbook author knows a thing or two about reducing food waste and making do with what you have.
It doesn’t have to be a heroic effort. You don’t have to use every last carrot leaf. It could be as simple as washing instead of peeling carrots. Or putting carrots that have gone a little “bendy‘ into a soup or a stew, Berens said in an interview with the Cadillac News on Thursday.
But more to the pandemic point: how do you avoid extra trips to the grocery store and maximize what’s already in your cupboards or your crisper?
Substitutions are key. Look at what’s in your fridge or pantry, then consider how your ingredients could be used. Sometimes that means breaking from your usual routines or doing it differently than a recipe instructs.
“You can start to kind of see how you can swap different things in and out,‘ Berens said.
You might substitute sour cream for yogurt. You might thin out your yogurt in place of buttermilk. Parsnips, carrots or potatoes might be interchangeable. Same with feta, ricotta or cottage cheese.
“It might not be your favorite version but at least you’re using up what you have,‘ Berens said.
Taste things.
“I like to think of how my grandmother would have cooked ... the comfort of tasting something and then deciding how you think it might work,‘ Berens said.
She said she thought one of the downsides of the rise of the Food Network and celebrity chefs is that people feel like they need an authority to tell them it’s OK to cook the way they do.
“And truly, if it tastes good to you, if it feeds your family, if it is economical for you, it’s totally good enough,‘ Berens encouraged. “I want people to feel confident taking some of that power back.‘
Many families are buying canned or frozen vegetables, as fresh produce is more expensive and doesn’t last as long.
“I want people to cook with vegetables in whatever form they feel most confident,‘ Berens said. For herself, if she buys canned vegetables, it’s more likely to be tomatoes or beans. Generally, she suggests using canned or frozen vegetables in recipes that call for some cooking; she doesn’t recommend using them in raw food recipes or in salads.
But buying fresh provides more of an immediate benefit to the economy, according to Berens.
Due to school and restaurant closures, farmers have fewer places to sell their products and are having to dump “perfectly good food,‘ Berens said.
Canned foods are usually from a previous season.
“I think there’s some benefit to the immediate economy to buy fresh,‘ Berens said.
The Cadillac News asked Berens if she thought the pandemic closures would result in a permanent change in the way people consume food.
“I can only hope so,‘ she said. “If any business feels threatened because people are cooking more at home, they’ve got a problem with their business model, in my opinion.‘
“I think that people coming together and cooking at home, and using more and more fresh ingredients, or not processed ingredients, is only a positive for our food system.‘
Cheap food isn’t necessarily the answer, Berens said.
“I think that couching it in terms of the cost of food is a misdirection. I think that we need to talk about poverty and the working poor in this country. Why is it that someone can work 40 hours a week and still not have enough to feed themselves?‘ Berens said.
But the flip side to that argument — and the increasing amount of cooking at home that people are doing, such as the sourdough trend — is that people are appreciating the labor that goes into certain foods.
Berens is the chef at Granor Farm in Three Oaks; she’s previously farmed in Northport and worked at Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor. Her cookbook, “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables‘ came out in 2019 from Chronicle Press. Fellow Michigander Ed Berger did the photography for the book, while former Michigander Lucy Engelman did the illustrations. The book has a distinctively Midwestern perspective, focusing on vegetables that Midwestern farmers can and do grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.