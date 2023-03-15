CADILLAC — Senior life is often thought of the time in life when things settle down and you are more relaxed with fewer activities.
But as people get older, it’s important to maintain an active lifestyle.
Staying active helps older adults stay more mobile, Missaukee Commission on Aging Support Service Manager Shannon Scarbrough said. If older adults are interacting with the community at the same time as being active, it provides socialization benefits.
“It helps them stay healthy and be agile,” Scarbrough said.
With spring approaching, Scarbrough recommended senior citizens searching for a place to stay active to look no farther than local senior centers. She said many offer programs that will help seniors to get moving in a controlled environment.
Cardio drumming is one of the more popular activities at the Lake City Area Senior Center. Secretary Helen Keeler said the center offers the program every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
On a random Wednesday in early March, the Cadillac Senior Center is hopping with a variety of activities.
In one section of the building, seniors of both genders are engaged in a vibrant game of Wii, an electronic video console game featuring activities such as bowling, putt-putt golf and Wii balance.
Wii offers not only relaxation,
but it provides mental stimulation, exercise, balance and coordination, along with improving visual recognition, boost decision-making skills and lowers the risk of dementia, according to Life Care Services. Yet for all the physical and health benefits, one could see how much fun everyone was enjoying just being together.
In a separate room an instructor was leading a Tai Chi for Arthritis class that brought more than a dozen men and women, to the senior center.
If a private game of pool is more to your liking, a billiards table was in action with two gentlemen enjoying the pastime.
The pool table is available Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is generally open most other days when the room isn’t occupied; but the senior center does recommend calling ahead to schedule a game to be sure it is not already in use.
With all the activities offered at this point, noon is fast approaching and everyone has worked up an appetite. Wednesdays are sack lunches and after a quick meal, the afternoon schedule on this particular day included knitting and a cardio drum class with yoga balls, before rounding out the day with a line class for beginners starting at 6 p.m.
The knitting room at the senior center provides beginners and seasoned knitters a full range of knitting supplies along with sewing machines.
Bring in your projects from needle point, crocheting to knitting, or, if you prefer, the senior center provides donated knitting materials for seniors to assist the Cadillac community by knitting adult cover-ups for local nursing homes and the hospital; or quilts for Alzheimer patients and baby blankets sent to the Cadillac Hospital and to Germany for military veterans families under Daughters of American Revolution, a national volunteer women’s senior organization founded in 1890 who support, among other initiatives, active-duty personnel, veterans and their families.
In addition to the many activities, the senior center has a fully equipped library where used books and puzzles are available to its members.
On any given day, up to 70 local senior citizens participate in at least one activity on a single day.
“In 2022 alone, we served 7,700 people based on our sign-in sheets,” Patterson said. “If you are 50 years or older, you are welcome to check us out.
“This center combats isolation and allows people to be social and doctors prescribe their patients to come here because they know how detrimental isolation can be,” Patterson said.
The senior center opened in the 1970s in the CAPS building, located where Rite-Aid is now. The current location on Chestnut Street has been home to the senior center since 1987. And the Bridge Club at the senior center is the oldest class, dating back 50 years.
The Cadillac Senior Center is a multi-purpose community center that offers exercise, meals, travel opportunities, socializing, games, crafts, educational speakers, music, information and assistance and so much more. There are no geographical boundaries and no membership costs to participate in the center’s activities. In certain instances, some class fees do apply and some classes require a donation to the instructor.
As a 501c3 non-profit organization, the Cadillac Senior Center is funded in part by the City of Cadillac in conjunction with Cadillac Area Public Schools Community Education and in part by the Wexford County senior millage. Private donations are always appreciated.
Scarbrough said local COAs are also a great place to find out what activities are going on at senior centers and around town. She said many will have a calendar where they’ll post any event or activity that is going on.
For those close to Lake City High School, she said the community center is another place for senior citizens to go and around walk on the track.
Scarbrough also recommended going to the Cadillac Area YMCA. Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick said the Y offers a senior fitness program designed for individuals with chronic health conditions that are 55 and older. The program is income based and requires a doctor’s referral.
Reddick said participants meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays and work on coordination and balance. Currently, there are two classes available, with a third one being added in April. The three available classes meet at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
“They meet each individual person where they’re at in their journey of health and it’s pretty low impact,” Reddick said.
He said the classes are loosely structured and feature some group and individual exercises. These exercises may include lifting light weights, walking around on the track or using resistance bands.
The class is also evidence-based. Reddick said they do an assessment at the beginning of a person’s enrollment and then continuous assessments to see their progress. Currently, there are 10 to 20 openings for the program.
Another popular activity for seniors at the YMCA is their water fitness class. Reddick said this class is more up tempo. There is also a class in the pool designed for senior citizens with arthritis.
On land, he said the YMCA offers chair yoga, cardio and group exercises. There is also pickleball every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Reddick said the activity is free to members and $7 for non-members.
