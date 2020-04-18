CADILLAC — Toilet paper isn't the only product that Americans are stockpiling.
Local retailers are reporting significant increases in beer, wine and liquor sales during the weeks that the stay-at-home order has been in effect.
At Willow Market and Meats, in Cadillac, co-owner Jason Towers said they've experienced "noticeably more foot traffic" amid the statewide shutdown spurred by the appearance of COVID-19 in southern Michigan, particularly for take-out orders of food, groceries and especially alcohol.
"Instead of people buying a six-pack, they'll buy five six-packs," Towers said. "Honestly, we've been busy."
With 70-75% of their regular sales already comprised of takeout items, Towers said it wasn't much of an adjustment for them after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned dine-in food sales.
In addition to their bottled beers and wines, Towers said sales of refillable growlers and howlers also have spiked in recent weeks. These glasses, which look like they could come straight out of a restaurant, are filled with craft beers available on tap.
From March 16 to April 15, Towers said their beer and wine sales increased by 55% compared to what they were from Feb. 17 to March 16.
Bob Sake, co-owner of Thirsty's Elmrest Party Store in Cadillac, said while gasoline sales have dropped by more than half since the end of March, alcohol has risen to become one of his top products, subsidizing — to a degree — their losses in other areas.
"I've increased wholesale (alcohol) orders by about 35%," Sake said. "In the last week, out of five transactions, three would involve alcohol."
While Sake said all types of alcohol have been selling well, by far the most popular has been liquor.
"They're buying larger quantities, too," Sake said. "Two or three half-gallons at a time."
Normally during this time of year, Sake said alcohol sales would be down as it is a transition period between winter and spring. With everyone staying home instead of traveling for spring break, however, he said every day seems like a Friday or Saturday. Sake said one of his employees joked they now have a long weekend (during the week) and a short weekend (on the actual weekend).
"There's nothing to do but bake, drink and watch Netflix," Sake joked.
The Associated Press reported that according to the market research firm Nielson, U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55% in the third week of March. Spirits like tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails led the way, with sales jumping 75% compared to the same period last year. Wine sales were up 66% and beer sales rose 42%.
While many people no doubt have been stocking up on alcohol because they plan to drink it for recreational purposes, a myth has been circulating that alcohol consumption destroys the virus that causes COVID-19.
"Consuming alcohol will not destroy the virus, and its consumption is likely to increase the health risks if a person becomes infected with the virus," the World Health Organization reports. "Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested ... Alcohol has a deleterious effect on your immune system and will not stimulate immunity and virus resistance ... If you drink, keep your drinking to a minimum and avoid getting intoxicated."
