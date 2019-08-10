CADILLAC — Although they all love music, Kaci Roller and some other women found there’s not a lot of opportunities to do dancing as an adult.
However, in church, they get to worship the lord and show praise and thankfulness that they are healthy enough to be able to move the way they do, Roller said.
“This is our way to praise the Lord through movement and dance,‘ said Julie Gentry, the founder of the group Joyful Spirit Dancers.
Five women are in the group which dances in area churches and is based out of the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac.
The women perform to songs and scripture and interpret them through movement, songs like “Amazing Grace,‘ “Go Tell It on a Mountain‘ and “Praise You with the Dance.‘
Gentry choreographs a lot of the dances, but they all pitch ideas for them. They perform once every couple of months and meet once a week to practice.
The group has recently been practicing at the Rotary Pavilion for the Call to All Family Festival, which will be held in the City Park this year from Aug. 9 to 11.
The Call to All Festival is a unified movement of churches in Cadillac to worship Jesus Christ and to serve the community, according to the festival’s Facebook page.
Gentry said this will be the group’s second year performing at the festival and they will perform at the pavilion on Saturday.
After the group performs people respond to it positively, she said.
“It’s a moving experience in a different way,‘ Gentry said.
Gentry said it’s a closed group that reaches out to churches to see if they can perform there. If people want to call the group to see if they can perform at their church they can call Gentry at 231-884-9551.
