CADILLAC — It’s time to sign up for the vaccine.
As Michigan moves closer to the date when all adult Michiganders will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination (April 5), Munson Healthcare doctors are urging Northern Michigan residents to get vaccinated.
When the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were first released, some people who were eligible early on said they’d rather wait to see how the vaccine fares in the real world.
But Munson doctors said it’s time.
“If people are waiting on real-world data, they don’t need to wait anymore. We have it,‘ said Dr. Christopher Ledtke, who specializes in infectious disease. “Seventy million Americans have received a COVID vaccine.‘
Another infectious disease specialist at Munson, Dr. Mark Cannon, noted that there have been no deaths that could be attributed to the vaccine.
“No convincing deaths whatsoever,‘ Cannon said. “There have been deaths but they are at the rate of that you would expect with no intervention.‘
Blood clots associated with AstraZeneca (another vaccine that’s been released and halted in European countries) have happened at a rate of “30 out of 5 million, which is what you would expect anyway,‘ Cannon said. “So, no reported deaths from the vaccine, and an extremely low incidence of serious side effects, which they themselves are manageable, as well.‘
Cannon urged people who have been waiting to get vaccinated to re-examine their reasons.
“Do they still think those reasons are valid, with all the incoming data and all the experience that we’ve had with these vaccines and millions of people vaccinated?‘ Cannon said. “They need to examine whether their opinions have now changed and whether they’re willing to step forward and be part of a broad effort, human-wide, to get this under control.‘
Subsequent studies, after the vaccine’s wider release, show adverse events of 0.02% are “down around placebo levels,‘ Cannon said. “That would be a minimum expected of any medication,‘ he said, stressing the word “any.‘
To put that into perspective, the risk of an adverse outcome after getting vaccinated “is negligible compared to some of the risks we take every day,‘ Cannon said on Tuesday morning. “Everybody here just drove to work in three inches of slippery snow.‘
One of the more significant risks (anaphylaxis; 11 in 1 million) is low and an expected vaccine complication; any well-managed place administering vaccines “has the supplies on hand to immediately manage anaphylaxis; and again, no deaths,‘ Cannon said.
Ledtke echoed Cannon’s remarks during Munson Healthcare’s weekly vaccine press conference.
“You’re not just making a decision for yourself, you’re making this for the community,‘ said Ledtke.
Vaccination is an especially pressing issue in Michigan given the number of COVID-19 variants that are spreading. The variants are looking like they are not more deadly but they are more transmissible.
“What it likely means is that we will require a higher proportion of the population to be protected to acquire herd immunity,‘ Ledtke said.
