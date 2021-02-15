CADILLAC — The friendship that would launch an effort to help veterans accused of crimes got started at a football game
Trooper David Prichard overheard somebody behind him talking about the players on Thirlby Field in Traverse City. Eventually Prichard turned around.
"I said, 'That's my son,'" Prichard recalled. He struck up a frienship with the Vietnam veteran, Dave Mikowski, who was at the game that day. In 2018, at Prichard's son's graduation, Mikowski approached Prichard with an idea: starting a veteran's court. Prichard introduced him to Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
"One thing led to another. We put some meetings together. And it just had a lot of traction and it just kind of steamrolled from there," said Prichard, a community service trooper who is based out of the Cadillac Post but serves in several northern Michigan communities.
Prichard said military veterans can have certain needs.
"We've really created a new category of people that are suffering because of their service," Prichard said. "And so they're not unlike drug or sobriety court; they have a specialized need that needs to be addressed."
Prichard recently received the Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award for his efforts with the Veterans Court which as established in the 86th District Court. The Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes an innovative initiative that uses teamwork to solve a community issue, according to a news release.
The project received a $35,000 Department of Justice startup grant and the 86th District Veterans’ Court was chartered in 2020, and the treatment team and was poised to see the first case in early January, though that was pushed back due to COVID-19.
"We're still waiting to see the first client there," Prichard said.
The 86th District covers Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau counties.
Prichard said he could see a veterans court opening in the Cadillac area.
"There's probably an outstanding chance to put something like that together," Prichard said, referencing a possible partner such as Vets Helping Vets.
Cases that are eligible for veterans court are mostly misdemeanors, Prichard said. Most felonies don't qualify.
"This court is not a free pass. They meet very strict guidelines. And it's voluntary," Prichard said. Participants have to want to do it. "It's a very lengthy process to complete the program. It's not easy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.