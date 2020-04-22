CADILLAC — If you've never heard of contact tracing before, blame it on communicable diseases that are mostly under control.
The process is being used now to identify people who were close contacts of those who have contracted COVID-19 and are therefore at risk of becoming sick.
But the process is nothing new — health department nurses have been following this process for years, such as when there's an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.
When the health department receives notification that somebody has contracted COVID-19 (or another communicable disease) nurses reach out to the patient to find out who else may be at rick of getting sick. Who were they in close contact with 48 hours before showing symptoms of COVID-19?
The Cadillac News spoke to District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction over 10 northern Michigan counties, including three in the newspaper's coverage area; Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, about contract tracing and the information that is publicly available about cases in the region.
PUBLIC PLACES
Other health departments have released information regarding which businesses COVID-19 patients have frequented and when.
That's resulted in some DHD No. 10 residents questioning why their health department doesn't do the same thing.
The answer, according to spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor, is that the 105 cases in the district haven't merited that kind of information release for a simple reason: nurses have been able to identify close contacts that were encountered in a public place.
Merely being in the store at the same time as somebody else isn't considered a "close contact." But if you stood close to them and spoke for 10-15 mintues, it might, according to previous communication from the health department.
"Thank God we've been having this shelter-in-place from the governor because it's made our life a little bit easier," said Doreen Byrne, communicable disease coordinator for DHD No. 10. "They haven't been out and about as much."
That makes it easier to track down where COVID-19 patients have been.
Contact tracing can mean reaching out to employers, who might then decide to monitor employees for COVID-19 symptoms, such as checking temperatures when workers report for duty.
Health department nurses track cases in the outbreak management system.
Close contacts of known COVID-19 patients will get regulary phone calls from nurses and will also be quarantined for 14 days after their last contact with the person. Somebody who lives in the same household as a somebody with COVID-19 may be quarantined for longer than somebody who works with them, because the person in the household's quarantine period will begin when the original patient's symptoms end.
SAVING LIVES
The daily phone calls from nurses to close contacts aren't so much about monitoring where you go or what you do. It's about encouraging you to get help if you start showing symptoms.
Nurses have identified some COVID-19 cases by checking up on close contacts, Byrne told the newspaper.
While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that Michigan is seeking volunteers to do contact tracing, in DHD No. 10, it's professional nurses that are making the phone calls.
Byrne praised their hard work, citing some nurses who have checked on test results in the middle of the night out of concern for the people they were monitoring.
"They really establish the trust," Byrne said.
One nurse, through regular phone calls with a patient, convinced that person to seek medical care when their symptoms worsened. That person is now on a ventilator in the Grand Rapids area, Byrne said.
"They trusted her and it's an unfortunate situation, but that has happened in several, several occurrences," Byrne said. "But by doing that contact tracing, we are able to identify when a problem is occurring, and something needs to happen for these people right away."
WHAT'S NEXT
As of Saturday, 28 people were actively being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms in Wexford County, according to Taylor, who stressed that these numbers are "moving targets" that can change daily. Taylor's most recent report was Saturday but she believed the numbers were already out-of-date. There were four people whose monitoring period was complete, having been monitored for 14 days.
In Missaukee County, there were two people actively being monitored, with two complete cases.
Those cases, as well as probably cases will soon be reported on a "dashboard" on District Health Department No. 10's website.
That means there will be more information publicly available regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Northern Michigan.
Still, Taylor cautioned people looking at the dashboard, which could be launched as early as Wednesday, to be cognizant of underlying circumstances, such as the lack of available tests or slow testing that can lead to the appearance of a spike or the suggestion that cases are falling when it really reflects testing capacity changes.
Definitions also matter. A state definition that says somebody has "recovered" from COVID-19 if they are still alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms means that nobody in DHD No. 10's jurisdiction could have met that definition until early this week because the district did not have its first case until March 20, Taylor said.
