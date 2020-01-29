Thin ice, moderate temperatures prompt relocation of Oasis Polar Dip

CADILLAC — Organizers of the annual Oasis Polar Dip have relocated the event this year due to weak ice conditions and warming weather.
Normally held off the walking bridge near the Consumers Energy office on Chestnut Street, Oasis recently announced the Polar Dip would be held at Kenwood Park this year instead.
A press release issued by Oasis cited “thin ice and moderate temps‘ as the reason for the location change.
In previous years, Oasis held the Polar Dip during the same weekend as the North American Snow Festival, although the two entities have been unaffiliated for several years.
At the end of 2019, NASF organizer Shawn Dostal announced the festival would not be held this year but Oasis volunteer/donor coordinator Marli Wendel said the polar dip would not be affected.
Wendel said the event raises money from plungers and also from sponsors, and has produced a consistent turnout for a number of years.
To register in the Polar Plunge, go to the Oasis Office or visit www.cadillacoasis-frc.org and click on events.
Anyone interested in learning more can call the Oasis office at (231) 775-7299 and ask for Wendel.
The dip will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
