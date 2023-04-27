CADILLAC — Abuse can take on many forms for a child.
Whether it’s physical, emotional, sexual or psychological, abuse is something that impacts children for the rest of their lives. This is why it has to be prevented.
According to kids count data collected by the Michigan League for Public Policy, the rate of confirmed victims of child abuse in Michigan for 2021 was 12 kids per 1,000.
In that same kids count data Wexford County had a rate of 27 kids per 1,000; Missaukee County had a rate of 21 kids per 1,000; Osceola County had 17 kids per 1,000; and Lake County had a rate of 39 kids per 1,000.
Other than Osceola County, these rates for Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties are slightly down compared to 2010.
However, people like Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council Prevention Coordinator Karen Staub said the number of reported, investigated and substantiated cases have gone up. She said this is possibly due to a heightened awareness among the community of what child abuse is and how to stop it.
“When outside sources are stepping into a family, it’s to try to get them the help that they need,” Staub said. “It’s to try to get them connected to the community resources and to help them with their job of parenting. It’s not to step in and tell them how to do it or to take their children or to be punitive in any way.”
The impact of child abuse can be felt long into a person’s adult life. Healing Private Wounds counselor Carol Shetenhelm said it can lead to poor self-esteem, mental health problems, PTSD and dissociation. She also said it can lead to dysfunctional relationships with friends and a person’s future family.
There are also physical ailments that can come about due to child abuse. Staub said victims experience higher rates of heart disease, obesity, substance abuse and suicide.
“It will have a life-long effect on a person,” Staub said. “The more types of abuse and the more prolonged that abuse was, the worse the effects are.”
These effects are why child abuse prevention is critical. Staub said some ways you can prevent abuse is by mentoring, advocating and donating.
Mentoring might not look the same for everyone. Instead of meeting with a child a few times a week, she said you can check up on your neighbors and see if they need a hand.
This helps build support systems in the community, especially for new parents. Staub said people can also offer to take children for walks in cases where a family is dealing with a new baby.
This could also include inviting neighborhood kids to hang out at your home to spend time with your children. Staub said this gives kids another trustworthy adult they can talk to and share things with. It’s all about providing the child was a healthy, positive role model in their life.
“It’s that whole concept of ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’” she said.
Advocacy is another way to help prevent child abuse. Staub said one thing people can do is encourage others to attend parenting classes to help them learn more about child development.
She said higher rates of abuse come from parents’ unrealistic expectations of their child that they aren’t capable of and prolonged frustration from the parent. These expectations can be something like expecting a young child to be able to perform a task after only showing them one time, or believing they understand what you’re asking them to do when they don’t.
“Very few parents wake up in the morning and say, ‘I’m going to abuse my child today,’ “ Staub said. “It all comes out of stress, frustration and lack of knowledge of child development.”
Staub said people can also advocate for family-friendly policies and programs that further child development education and focus on prevention.
Donating can also go a long way toward helping local organizations dedicated to preventing child abuse. Staub said the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council can purchase a limited amount of pinwheels and outreach materials every year.
Through donations, she said they can buy more materials and spread more awareness.
Healing Private Wounds Executive Director Shirley Petersen said it’s also important for parents to explain what is and isn’t acceptable in the home and lead by example. This includes setting boundaries and showing them right from wrong.
Communication is another key to prevention. Petersen said parents should have an open line of communication so their child feels comfortable sharing what’s going on in their lives.
When it comes to parents who experience abuse or domestic violence, Petersen said some may repeat what was done to them while raising their children. She said it’s important for parents to learn healthy ways to discipline their children and to deal with the frustration that comes from raising a child.
“It’s so important for parents who came from domestic violence themselves, to learn healthy ways to love their children and develop relationships with them, so their home can be safe,” she said.
Education is a key concept in preventing child abuse. Petersen said Healing Private Wounds is offering a class called Love and Logic. This weekly class will begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and last for four weeks.
She said the class will teach parents how to relate to their children and explore setting boundaries. The center also offers books and informational material on parenting advice, child abuse prevention and how to educate children about sexual and other forms of abuse.
When child abuse is happening, it’s always important to beware of the signs. Shetenhelm said people should be on the lookout for unusual or inappropriate sexual behaviors being displayed by children.
Staub said children may also become very quiet and stop engaging with others. If a child is typically outgoing and social, she said this could mean something is going on.
“Kids are supposed to be loud, messy, laughing, and testing limits and doing all those kinds of things,” she said. “And if you have a child who has at the very opposite end of that spectrum, then there may be something further to look into.”
Staub said it’s always important to trust your instincts. If you suspect something is going on, you can call (855) 444-3911.
When filing a report, she said you’ll have to offer specific details and be careful how you word things. Though these reports are anonymous, Staub said want to avoid language that implicates you if you’re reporting a neighbor.
Once a report is submitted, she said the case is investigated and the family may receive resources to help them, such as parenting classes. No matter what, she said the child’s safety is the priority and that child may be removed if it’s believed their safety is compromised.
“If something doesn’t feel right to them, if something seems out of the norm, then say something about it and put it in the hands of someone else to investigate,” Staub said.
