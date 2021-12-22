LEROY — Third graders at Pine River Area Elementary enjoyed a day full of games with full bellies Tuesday during the last day of school before the holiday break.
On Tuesday, Pine River third graders participated in the annual pancake breakfast and board game day.
The teaching staff started this tradition at the school to give the third graders time to enjoy each other, have some laughs and get their bellies full of pancakes and sausages, according to Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes.
Third graders were encouraged to wear pajamas and have fun, while parents volunteered to cook the food during the last half-day of 2021 before the district’s holiday break.
