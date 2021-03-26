CADILLAC — Dozens of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Cadillac News coverage area as a third surge continues.
In Wexford County, where District Health Department No. 10 this week noted that there's been a pronounced increase in cases, the positivity rate has been climbing since early March.
The county recorded 28 new cases on Thursday, the most in the health department's jurisdiction. The new cases brought the pandemic total in Wexford County to 1,753. Another 174 cases in the county are considered probable; two of those cases are new since Wednesday.
Missaukee County, which has been trending upward since late February, added 11 new cases on Thursday for a pandemic total of 849. There were also three new probable cases for a total of 170.
In Lake County, there were three new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 385.
Osceola County reached 1,069 cases on Thursday as the county added 18 new confirmed cases.
The surge in cases is happening just as people are preparing to travel for spring break and as the state is preparing to open up vaccination to all adults in early April; in District Health Department No. 10, everybody age 16 and up is eligible for vaccination, and people 18 and older can schedule themselves online. Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties are in DHD No. 10, while Osceola County is in Central Michigan District Health Department's jurisdiction, which is vaccinating people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions as well as frontline workers, people over the age of 50, and caregivers of children with special needs.
Statewide cases reached 642,869, an increase of 5,224 since Wednesday. Deaths reached 15,984.
DHD No. 10 vaccination information:
https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/
CMDHD vaccination information:
You may also be able to get vaccinated through your primary care provider or through your preferred pharmacy.
