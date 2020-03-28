CADILLAC — After a subpar winter, Bob Sake was hoping for a rebound this spring.
Then COVID-19 hit.
Now, like many business owners, Sake is just trying to survive the pandemic, and it is uncertain when things will return to normal.
Now Sake is trying to figure out his new normal.
Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order, components of the Michigan food and agriculture sector are deemed critical including workers supporting groceries, pharmacies, and other retail that sells food and beverage products, workers supporting and operating gasoline stations, and workers supporting restaurant carry-out and delivery food operations to name a few.
Sake is the co-owner of Thirsty's Elmrest Party Store. Not only does his store sell liquor, beer, wine, and other beverages, but also some grocery items. It also operates as a gas station.
"It is kind of strange. We have busy moments, but overall things are condensed. After Monday's announcement (by Gov. Whitmer to issue the stay at home order) we had a busy spell," Sake said. "Tuesday was OK, (Wednesday) was horrible and (Thursday) is not shaping up so well. I'm trying to figure out the sweet spot and the right hours."
He said part of the reason things are "condensed" is due to people following the executive order and staying home. He said one issue he is facing is figuring out what to stock his shelves with, but at the same time not overstocking.
Unlike bigger retailers, Sake said inventory is a big issue to figure out and it got exponentially harder with the current situation. For example, Sake does sell paper items like toilet paper and paper towels. Paper towels remain on his shelves, but he sells out of his toilet paper almost as quickly as it is placed on the shelves.
While he sells toilet paper, Sake said he is not going to over-commit to having it because he doesn't want to be stuck with inventory. To stores like Thirsty's, that is just like putting money on the shelf and or storeroom and not being able to use it.
With winter not panning out in terms of the snowmobile season, Sake said changes due to the pandemic have been even more difficult.
"It always has been difficult this time of year. It is a slow transition time," he said. "Maybe if we get some nice weather and the lakes are opened up, it might create some traffic. We are still licking our wounds from the winter."
For Jason Towers, the onset of COVID-19 has dampened his business' move to the downtown area. In February, Towers and his business partner Mike Yount moved Primos BBQ from Cadillac West into Willow Market and Meats. The co-mingling of the two businesses had roughly a month before things regarding COVID-19 started developing.
Like Sake, Towers can remain open for multiple reasons. Willow offers grocery items, but also take-out. Primos does take-out orders, too.
Towers said Willow has seen more grocery activity in the past 7-10 days and is trying to keep necessities such as eggs, bread, milk, meat, and butter on his shelves because larger retailers appear to be struggling to keep up with the demand.
He said eggs have been harder to keep on the shelves as well as meat, but Willow recently got a shipment of both. He also said he doesn't sell paper items, such as toilet paper. With Whitmer's executive order keeping many from work, the normal lunch crowd is gone but he has seen an increase for dinner orders.
"Before this, 65% of the Primos and Willow's (food business) was take-out. The summary is it hasn't hurt us a ton overall, but the lunch crowd is diminished," he said.
He said an issue for businesses that are allowed to remain open is public confusion. People have questions, Towers said. People can come into the store, but Towers said they also will do deliveries, if possible, or curbside pick-up.
He said despite being open, things are not normal.
"Honestly, last week we didn't feel it a ton, but this week after the executive order was put in place we are slow. People were uncertain about what they can and can't do," he said. "We are fully staffed, but we are reducing hours. Everyone is sharing in the slow down. I haven't had to lay anyone off, but I am sending people home early and shortening shifts as needed."
