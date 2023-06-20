Thirteen local graduates receive Elks Scholarships

The Cadillac Elks Lodge raised the most amount of money in its history, bringing in $13,000. Because of the fund raising the Elks were able to give 13 graduates $1,000 scholarships.
“It feels wonderful when you can give back to the youth to help continue their education,” Exalted Ruler Tom Schmid said.
The lodge hosted a scholarship dinner followed by an awards ceremony to honor the graduates recently.
When the local Elks started giving out scholarships in 2010, they gave out two $500 scholarships.
“Tonight, was so cool, like just the families that came, the comradery they had with each other like the kids,” chairperson for the scholarship committee Linda Geeseman said. “It was a really fun evening.”
This year there were 42 applicants for the scholarships.
Geeseman said grades are not the most important thing they look for when deciding who receives the scholarships. The committee decides on different factors including students’ stories, what they are involved in and how the money will be used.
“Things that are important to them are important to us,” Geeseman said.
Students do not have to be attending a college or university to win a scholarship, they just have to continue their education after they graduate.
“I think that education is very important for what I want to do. I want go into economics,” scholarship recipient from Cadillac Matthew Erikson said. “Going to college in the next four years is going to be obviously very tough as a college student affording school and so this money greatly helps me invest in my future and my future career.”
Erikson will attend the University of Michigan in the fall.
“It’s going to help me towards future goals, I really want to become a marine biologist and a wildlife ecologist,” scholarship recipient from McBain Savannah Gunnerson said.
Gunnerson will attend Michigan Technological University in the fall. The 13 graduates are:
Catie Carey, Cadillac
Christopher Anderson, Cadillac
Macey McKeever, Cadillac
Caleb Downey, Cadillac
Connor Putman, Cadillac
Connor Anderson, Cadillac
Matthew Erikson, Cadillac
Arianna Cucinella, Northern Michigan Christian
Isaac Bowden, Northern Michigan Christian
Edward Cox, Marion
Isabel Helsel, Lake City
Savannah Gunnerson, McBain
The fundraising for next year’s scholarships has already begun with a “dollars for scholars” gift basket raffle.
Money for the scholarships comes from private donors that are members of the Elks, and the Elks Bridge Club.
