REED CITY — To passersby, it may seem like a harmless weed, but if mishandled, Wild Parsnip can cause third degree burns on human skin.
The invasive species has been identified in abundance in both Osceola and Wexford counties, particularly along the White Pine Trail. County conservation districts are working to control the spread of Wild Parsnip through partnerships at the state and local level.
North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) Coordinator Vicki Sawicki said Wexford County is home to a few Wild Parsnip populations, but Osceola County is a hotbed for the unruly plant. Sawicki’s position covers a six-county CISMA, including Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, and her role is designed to help these communities tackle their invasive species needs.
“So that includes control and response to invasive species and monitoring, but it also includes surveying and getting a good idea of our inventory of high priority invasives here,” she said. “Also a big part is outreach, or public engagement, just awareness of invasive species, because that really is prevention.”
Wild Parsnip was first identified in Osceola County in 2012 and has been spreading ever since. Sawicki isn’t sure exactly how the plant arrived, but based on what she and Osceola-Lake Conservation District staff have observed, it seems as though Wild Parsnip seeds were carried over by paving equipment used to complete the White Pine Trail.
Having grown in such a high traffic area, Sawicki said public awareness of Wild Parsnip is crucial. The plant has what’s known as an Umbel-type flower, similar to that of carrots and dill. Touching or brushing up against Wild Parsnip is no cause for concern, but if its sap makes contact with human skin, it should be removed immediately.
Chemicals inside the sap reduce the skin’s ability to filter UV rays, and when exposed to sunlight, Sawicki said it can cause third degree burns. The burning sensation is instantaneous, making it easy to tell if contact has been made.
“The first year we started treating it, I told my staff they had to wear long sleeves and wear these long gloves and that it would burn them, and they did not believe me,” Sawicki said. “And so several of them had, basically, scabs up their arms. It was like one inch, two inch, really severe burns, and it was a bad mistake.”
Since then, Sawicki said they’ve stopped offering employees short-sleeved shirts altogether. Wild Parsnip sap can be removed with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, but after initial exposure, she said burns can reoccur.
“So for some people, every time they go into the sun for five to 10 years, they will have those burns come back on their skin,” she said.
In general, Wild Parsnip can be difficult to identify, because it resembles a lot of other plants, including Cow Parsnip and Giant Hogweed, which are also poisonous. Education equals prevention, Sawicki said, but in general it’s best for people to keep their hands off unfamiliar plants.
Sawicki and her team were recently awarded $40,000 by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program (MISGP). The funds were designated specifically to address the spread of Wild Parsnip. Exactly 444 acres of Osceola County land have been under surveillance by Sawicki and her partners at the Osceola-Lake Conservation District. They’ve also been surveilling 537 miles of roadside Wild Parsnip, 209 of which are within Osceola County lines. Sawicki said their goal is to eliminate growth in outlier locations and contain the Wild Parsnip within its source location.
“We have some very, very heavy areas in the center of Osceola County, and we also have some places in Wexford County where it’s not realistic to think that we’re going to eradicate it in those locations,” she said. “So what we’ve been trying to do is hit all the outliers and kind of hammer it in so that it’s only in those source locations.”
Additionally, Sawicki’s team is planning to coordinate with the Osceola County Road Commission to better plan their mowing schedule and prevent the spread of Wild Parsnip seeds. A contract chemical spray was completed in spring, but the team has been hand pulling Wild Parsnip throughout the summer, because it’s already gone to seed. Sawicki said another round of spraying will be done this fall.
Although it’s unlikely that Wild Parsnip populations will be eliminated in their entirety, Sawicki said there’s been an aggressive effort at the state and local level to eradicate growth as much as possible. She and her team have also partnered with the Friends of the White Pine Trail to keep up on trail grooming. Sawicki is currently in the process of securing a specialized sprayer for the Friends, so that they too can participate in chemical control.
Those who believe Wild Parsnip has invaded their private property can confirm their suspicions by visiting the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network (MISIN) and completing one of their training modules. By the end of the MISGP grant, Sawicki is required to provide the organization with a plan to pass eradication efforts on to other partners. She said Wild Parsnip control isn’t easy, and it isn’t cheap, so as often as she can, she teaches others how to safely remove it themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.